The President met the Chairman of the Progressive Socialist Party.

Question & Answers:
Question:asked about the basis of this settlement, and whether it was to increase the number of members of the government.
Answer:'I said the settlement, either 18 or more than 18'.
Question:Asked if we were going back to offering 18 in addition to 6 poles.
Answer:'I have not heard about this, and is there any number of poles in the country? The main pole now is the Coronavirus, which is escalating everywhere'.
Question:Asked whether a solution could be expected in the coming hours.
Answer:'I cannot give anything more. I have defined my mission and my words were very clear and frank with President Aoun. As a result of statements from here and there, we all bear the responsibilities. A mechanism must be put in place to get out of the tension because the country's problems are greater'.
Question:Asked if he would seek to activate his call for a compromise.
Answer:'Not more than that, no. My mission is here. This is my call. If they do not heard, what can I do?'.
Question:Asked whether he advised a meeting between Prime Minister Hariri and MP Gebran Bassil.
Answer:'This was the advice of the French envoy, Patrick Dorrell, when we saw him the last time months ago'.
