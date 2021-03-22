Log in
The President met the Chairman of the Progressive Socialist Party.

03/22/2021 | 03:41am EDT
Question & Answers:

Question:asked about the basis of this settlement, and whether it was to increase the number of members of the government.
Answer:'I said the settlement, either 18 or more than 18'.

Question:Asked if we were going back to offering 18 in addition to 6 poles.
Answer:'I have not heard about this, and is there any number of poles in the country? The main pole now is the Coronavirus, which is escalating everywhere'.

Question:Asked whether a solution could be expected in the coming hours.
Answer:'I cannot give anything more. I have defined my mission and my words were very clear and frank with President Aoun. As a result of statements from here and there, we all bear the responsibilities. A mechanism must be put in place to get out of the tension because the country's problems are greater'.

Question:Asked if he would seek to activate his call for a compromise.
Answer:'Not more than that, no. My mission is here. This is my call. If they do not heard, what can I do?'.

Question:Asked whether he advised a meeting between Prime Minister Hariri and MP Gebran Bassil.
Answer:'This was the advice of the French envoy, Patrick Dorrell, when we saw him the last time months ago'.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Lebanon published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 07:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
