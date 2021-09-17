Log in
The President of Uzbekistan discusses ways to enhance practical cooperation with the President of Iran

09/17/2021 | 12:22am EDT
The President of Uzbekistan discusses ways to enhance practical cooperation with the President of Iran

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, in Dushanbe.

The President of Uzbekistan once again sincerely congratulated the President of Iran on his election to the highest state post, wishing him great success in his responsible work.

The main attention was paid to the issues of enhancing practical interaction.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been a steady growth in the indicators of mutual trade. Business projects in agriculture, poultry and fish farming, food industry and other industries are being successfully implemented.

An agreement was reached to intensify the activities of the joint Intergovernmental Commission to support the dynamics of trade and economic ties and identify new growth points.

In addition, at the level of authorized agencies, the prospects for strengthening industrial cooperation based on the roadmap, as well as the possibility of effectively using the transit potential of the two countries, will be thoroughly studied.

The Presidents also considered issues on the regional agenda, including in the context of the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 04:21:06 UTC.


HOT NEWS