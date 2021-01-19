The President receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the epidemiological situation and current issues of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan.

Askar Mamin noted that the epidemiological situation in the country is under control.

The Head of Government informed the President about vaccines against coronavirus. For the moment, the domestic vaccine QazCovidIn is undergoing phase III clinical trials, the preliminary effectiveness of the vaccine is 96 %. The quality certification of the Sputnik V vaccine is being carried out, as well as the construction of a biopharmaceutical plant for the production of vaccines with the GMP standard.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also reported on the progress of preparations for the upcoming expanded meeting of the Government on January 26, at which the results of socio-economic development and tasks for the coming period will be considered under the chairmanship of the Head of State.

They also touched upon measures to restore economic growth, attract investment, support employment, and ensure the stabilization of prices for socially important goods and other pressing issues of socio-economic development of the country.

President Tokayev was also informed about the pace of housing construction development. At the end of 2020, housing commissioning increased by 16.8%, amounting to 15.3 million square meters. Particular attention was paid to increasing the volume of affordable housing construction, attracting private investment in housing construction and developing the rental housing market.

According to the President, in 2020, the Government has increased the salary for 883 thousand employees of the public sector, including 609 thousand teachers - by 25 %, 215 thousand medical workers - up to 30 %, 34 thousand workers of culture, archives and art, and 25 thousand employees of social protection - up to 50 %.

As far as President Tokayev is concerned, it is an important task to continue this work in 2021 in order to increase the salaries of 1 million 70 thousand employees of the public sector, including 785 thousand teachers - by 25%, 247 thousand medical workers - by 30 %, 38 thousand employees of social and medical institutions of social protection - up to 45 %.

Concluding the meeting, the Head of State instructed the Government to ensure high quality of Kazakhstan's presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2021 in order to give additional impetus to the development of multilateral Eurasian integration.