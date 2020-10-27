The President receives Turkey's Defense Minister

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, who arrived in our country on a visit.

Warmly greeting the guest, the head of our state noted with satisfaction the dynamic comprehensive development of the Uzbek-Turkish strategic partnership built on centuries-old bonds of friendship and brotherhood, which has been raised to a qualitatively new level over the past three years by joint efforts.

Hulusi Akar sincerely thanked the President of Uzbekistan for the warm welcome and conveyed the best wishes of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting served to consider the current state and prospects of military and military-technical cooperation between our two countries, as well as the results of joint activities carried out in recent years in the sphere.

Important areas of practical interaction established between the defense ministries of Uzbekistan and Turkey are the implementation of programs in the field of training military personnel, developing contacts among specialized higher education institutions, exchanging experience in training military units.

Topical issues in the joint counteraction to contemporary challenges and threats to security in the region were discussed.

The Minister of National Defense of Turkey confirmed readiness for further full-scale cooperation with Uzbekistan in the military and military-technical spheres.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan