The Price For Gas Hits A SEVEN Year High

10/06/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
It is official President Biden's radical policies have ended America's energy independence and created an energy crisis. Today, the national average price for a gallon of gas reached $3.22, the highest price since Obama was President.

BIDEN'S ENERGY CRISIS BY THE NUMBERS:

  • The national average for a gallon of gas reached $3.22 on Wednesday.
  • That is the highest price since October 2014.
  • Gas prices are more than $1 higher than this time last year.
  • In some places, Americans are paying more than $5 per gallon of gas.
  • On Joe Biden's first day in office, he killed over 11,000 American jobs, which were created by the Keystone Pipeline.
  • One of President Biden's first executive orders was to pause new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands and waters.
    • This order will cost approximately one million Americans jobs in the near term.
    • It will also decrease U.S. Gross Domestic Product by $700 billion.
    • This executive order also puts America's energy security at risk.
      • U.S. oil imports from foreign sources would increase by 2 million barrels a day.
      • Through 2030, the U.S. would spend $500 billion more on energy from foreign suppliers.
  • Instead of making it easier for American companies to increase domestic oil and gas production and hire more U.S. workers, Biden has begged OPEC and Russia to increase global output to ease rising prices.
  • Now, Democrats are pushing their $4.3 trillion tax and spend bill which includes raising taxes on oil and natural gas that will increase costs for American families.

Numbers don't lie, and they tell us that America is in the midst of an energy crisis, and President Biden's radical anti-energy agenda is the reason for this crisis.

Disclaimer

House Republican Conference published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 19:25:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
