The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during March,03/2021

04/25/2021 | 02:59am EDT
Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 25/04/2021

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* during March, 03/2021

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings reached 109.29 with an increase of 0.66% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 1.34%, and the prices of raw materials increased by 0.38%, while rental of equipment slightly decreased by 0.08% during March 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings reached 108.89 with an increase of 0.64% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (Base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 1.34%, and the prices of raw materials increased by 0.37%, while rental of equipment slightly decreased by 0.08% during March 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings reached 108.61 with an increase of 0.72% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (Base year 2013=100).

Slight increase in the Road Cost Index (RCI)

The overall Road Cost Index (RCI) reached

107.55 with a slight increase of 0.01% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (Base month December 2008=100).

At the level of major groups, operating costs of equipment and maintenance increased by 0.21%, and the prices of raw materials increased by 0.10%, while labour costs and wages decreased by 0.23%, and rental of equipment decreased by 0.17% during March 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI)

The overall Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) reached 118.11 with an increase of 0.41% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (Base month January 2010=100).

Water Reservoirs Cost Index reached 110.39 with an increase of 1.24%, and Water Networks Cost Index reached 121.61 with a slight increase of 0.07% during March 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI)

The overall Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) reached 109.23 with an increase of 0.12% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (Base month January 2010=100).

Notice:

  1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for CCI, RCI, WNCI and SNCI has been collected using mobile phones.
  2. Gaza Strip data is not available.
  3. The difference in the percentage change in major groups of roads, construction, water networks, and sewage networks cost index is due to the nature compositions of these major groups.

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 1.27%, and the prices of raw materials increased by 0.53%, while rental of equipment slightly decreased by 0.08% during March 2021 compared with the previous month.

Note:

*Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.psWeb-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 06:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
