The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during March,03/2021

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* during March, 03/2021

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings reached 109.29 with an increase of 0.66% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 1.34%, and the prices of raw materials increased by 0.38%, while rental of equipment slightly decreased by 0.08% during March 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings reached 108.89 with an increase of 0.64% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (Base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 1.34%, and the prices of raw materials increased by 0.37%, while rental of equipment slightly decreased by 0.08% during March 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings reached 108.61 with an increase of 0.72% in the West Bank* during March 2021 compared with February 2021 (Base year 2013=100).