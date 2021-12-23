Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during November, 11/2021

12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 23/12/2021

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road

Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks

Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage

Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the

West Bank* during

November, 11/2021

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings in the West Bank* reached

116.02 with an increase of 1.14% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 1.92%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings in the West Bank* reached

115.40 with an increase of 1.09% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 1.78%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings in the West Bank* reached 117.42 with an increase of 2.16% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 3.36%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained

stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Road Cost Index (RCI)

The overall Road Cost Index (RCI) in the West Bank* reached 110.93 with an increase of 1.22% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base month December 2008=100).

At the level of major groups, the price of raw material increased by 1.79%, operating cost of equipment increased by 0.89%, and rental of equipment increased by 0.65%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI)

The overall Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) reached 125.77 with an increase of 1.32% in the West Bank* during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base month January 2010=100).

Water reservoirs Cost reached 121.12 with an increase of 2.88%, and Water networks Cost Index reached 127.89 with an increase of 0.66% during November 2021 compared with October 2021.

Increase in the Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI)

The overall Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* reached 111.33 with an increase of 0.53% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base month January 2010=100).

Notice:

  1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for CCI, RCI, WNCI and SNCI has been collected using mobile phones.
  2. Gaza Strip data is not available.
  3. The difference in the percentage change in major groups of roads, construction, water networks, and sewage networks cost index is due to the nature compositions of these major groups.

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 23/12/2021

Note:

*Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, P6028179, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aFREENET AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:30aNotification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
02:28aTo grandmother's house or no? Omicron disrupts holiday plans
AQ
02:27aJAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Sale of Properties (Conclusion of Contracts)
PU
02:27aMIRAIT : Notice Concerning the Transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee
PU
02:27aJAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT : Supplementary Material on the Following Press Releases Announced on December 23, 2021
PU
02:27aALCONIX : Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Shares to be Issued by way of Third-Party Allotment
PU
02:27aKENEDIX RETAIL REIT : Notice Concerning Submission of Amended Shelf Registration Statement for Issuance of Green Bonds
PU
02:27aMORI TRUST HOTEL REIT : Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending February 2022
PU
02:27aTEMONA : ［Delayed] Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
2U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
3Tencent to Cut Stake in JD.com
4Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
5Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves, Aussie outperforms

HOT NEWS