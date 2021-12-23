The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during November, 11/2021

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road
Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks
Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage
Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the
West Bank* during
November, 11/2021
Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings
The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings in the West Bank* reached
116.02 with an increase of 1.14% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (base year 2013=100).
At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 1.92%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.
Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings
The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings in the West Bank* reached
115.40 with an increase of 1.09% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base year 2013=100).
At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 1.78%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.
Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings
The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings in the West Bank* reached 117.42 with an increase of 2.16% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base year 2013=100).
At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 3.36%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained
stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.
Increase in the Road Cost Index (RCI)
The overall Road Cost Index (RCI) in the West Bank* reached 110.93 with an increase of 1.22% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base month December 2008=100).
At the level of major groups, the price of raw material increased by 1.79%, operating cost of equipment increased by 0.89%, and rental of equipment increased by 0.65%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.
Increase in the Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI)
The overall Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) reached 125.77 with an increase of 1.32% in the West Bank* during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base month January 2010=100).
Water reservoirs Cost reached 121.12 with an increase of 2.88%, and Water networks Cost Index reached 127.89 with an increase of 0.66% during November 2021 compared with October 2021.
Increase in the Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI)
The overall Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* reached 111.33 with an increase of 0.53% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base month January 2010=100).
Notice:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for CCI, RCI, WNCI and SNCI has been collected using mobile phones.
-
Gaza Strip data is not available.
-
The difference in the percentage change in major groups of roads, construction, water networks, and sewage networks cost index is due to the nature compositions of these major groups.