The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during November, 11/2021

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road

Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks

Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage

Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the

West Bank* during

November, 11/2021

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings in the West Bank* reached

116.02 with an increase of 1.14% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 1.92%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings in the West Bank* reached

115.40 with an increase of 1.09% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 1.78%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during November 2021 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings in the West Bank* reached 117.42 with an increase of 2.16% during November 2021 compared with October 2021 (Base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw material increased by 3.36%, while the price of rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained