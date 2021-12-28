The Profit of Industrial Enterprises above Designated Size from January to November in 2021

From January to November, industrial enterprises above designated size achieved a total profit of 7,975.01 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.0 percent (calculated according to comparable standards, see note II for details), an increase of 41.3 percent over January to November 2019 and an average increase of 18.9 percent over the two years.

From January to November, among industrial enterprises above designated size, state-owned holding enterprises realized a total profit of 2,363.81 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 65.8 percent; joint stock enterprises realized a total profit of 5,761.89 billion yuan, an increase of 44.0 percent; the total profits of foreign-invested enterprises and enterprises invested by Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan reached 2,064.5 billion yuan, an increase of 24.3 percent; the total profit of private enterprises was 2,498.43 billion yuan, an increase of 27.9 percent.

From January to November, the mining industry realized a total profit of 992.07 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.86 times; the manufacturing industry realized a total profit of 6,612.89 billion yuan, an increase of 34.5 percent; the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water realized a total profit of 370.05 billion yuan, down 28.2 percent.

From January to November, among the 41 major industrial industries, the total profits of 33 industries increased year-on-year, one industry reduced losses and seven industries decreased. The profits of main industries were as follows: the total profits of petroleum, coal and other fuel processing industry increased by 3.87 times year-on-year, the oil and natural gas mining industry increased by 2.84 times, the coal mining and washing industry increased by 2.23 times, the non-ferrous metal smelting and processing industry increased by 1.50 times, the ferrous metal smelting and processing industry increased by 1.04 times, and the chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing industry increased by 1.02 times, computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industry increased by 29.8 percent, non-metallic mineral products industry increased by 15.4 percent, electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry increased by 13.3 percent, general equipment manufacturing industry increased by 11.1 percent, special equipment manufacturing industry increased by 10.0 percent, textile industry increased by 4.6 percent, automobile manufacturing industry decreased by 3.4 percent, agricultural and sideline food processing industry decreased by 7.2 percent, and power and heat production and supply industry decreased by 38.6 percent.

From January to November, industrial enterprises above designated size realized an operating revenue of 114.31 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 20.3 percent; the operating cost was 95.70 trillion yuan, an increase of 19.7 percent; the profit margin of operating revenue was 6.98 percent, an increase of 0.90 percentage point year-on-year.

At the end of November, the assets of industrial enterprises above designated size totaled 141.07 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.8 percent; liabilities totaled 79.57 trillion yuan, an increase of 9.1 percent; the total owner's equity was 61.50 trillion yuan, an increase of 10.8 percent; the asset liability ratio was 56.4 percent, a year-on-year decrease of 0.4 percentage point.

At the end of November, the accounts receivable of industrial enterprises above designated size were 19.54 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.6 percent; the inventory of finished products was 5.48 trillion yuan, an increase of 17.9 percent.

From January to November, the cost per 100 yuan of operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size was 83.72 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.43 yuan; the expense per 100 yuan of operating income was 8.40 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.52 yuan.

At the end of November, the operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size per 100 yuan of assets was 93.1 yuan, an increase of 8.2 yuan year-on-year; the per capita operating income was 1.686 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 289,000 yuan; the inventory turnover days of finished products were 17.4 days, a year-on-year decrease of 0.9 day; the average recovery period of accounts receivable was 51.7 days, a year-on-year decrease of 3.0 days.

In November, industrial enterprises above designated size realized a total profit of 805.96 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.0 percent.

Key Financial Indicators of Industrial Enterprises above the Designated Size in January to November 2021 Table I Indicators Operating Income Operating Costs Total Profits Jan-Nov (100 million yuan) Increase rate Y/Y (%) Jan-Nov (100 million yuan) Increase rate Y/Y (%) Jan-Nov (100 million yuan) Increase rate Y/Y (%) Total 1143083.8 20.3 957000.4 19.7 79750.1 38.0 Of which: Mining and Quarrying 50643.2 42.0 32947.4 24.7 9920.7 185.7 Manufacturing 1008476.2 19.7 847790.7 19.4 66128.9 34.5 Production and Distribution of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water 83964.4 15.7 76262.3 20.6 3700.5 -28.2 Of which: State-holding Enterprises 296468.8 22.3 240379.2 20.6 23638.1 65.8 Joint-Stock Enterprises 853579.8 22.1 714649.8 21.2 57618.9 44.0 Enterprises with Funds From Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and Foreign Funded Enterprises 257981.5 15.3 215457.3 15.4 20645.0 24.3 Of which: Private Enterprises 451492.1 19.8 388224.8 19.5 24984.3 27.9

Note : 1.Due to the overlap of economic type grouping, the total is not equal to the total of sub-items.

2.Due to the rounding-off reasons, the subentries may not add up to the aggregate totals, no adjustment.

Quality Performance Indicators of Industrial Enterprises above the Designated Size in January to November 2021 Table II Indicators Profit Rate of Revenue Costs for per-hundred-yuan Expenses for per-hundred-yuan Revenue from Brought by per Hundred yuan Assets Per captal Income Asset-Liability Ratio Turnover Days of Finished Goods Average Payback Period of Accounts Receivable Jan-Nov (%) Jan-Nov (yuan) Jan- Nov (yuan) By the end of November (yuan) By the end of November (10 thousand yuan/ person) By the end of November (%) By the end of November(days) By the end of November (days) Total 6.98 83.72 8.40 93.1 168.6 56.4 17.4 51.7 Of which: Mining and Quarrying 19.59 65.06 10.37 50.0 130.5 58.6 12.3 39.3 Manufacturing 6.56 84.07 8.48 109.4 165.8 55.3 19.1 52.7 Production and Distribution of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water 4.41 90.83 6.24 41.0 269.7 60.3 0.9 47.7 Of which: State-holding Enterprises 7.97 81.08 7.28 64.3 259.7 57.3 12.6 41.4 Joint-Stock Enterprises 6.75 83.72 8.49 90.9 167.8 57.1 17.6 48.9 Enterprises with Funds From Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and Foreign Funded Enterprises 8.00 83.52 8.41 102.2 171.7 53.6 17.7 63.7 Of which: Private Enterprises 5.53 85.99 8.37 130.4 139.0 58.1 18.4 47.9

Key Financial Indicators of Industrial Enterprises above the Designated Size in January to November 2021 (Group by Industries) Table III Indicators Operating Income Operating Costs Total Profits Jan-Nov (100 million yuan) Increase rate Y/Y (%) Jan-Nov (100 million yuan) Increase rate Y/Y (%) Jan-Nov (100 million yuan) Increase rate Y/Y (%) Total 1143083.8 20.3 957000.4 19.7 79750.1 38.0 Mining and Washing of Coal 28985.9 56.8 17835.4 35.5 6473.6 222.6 Extraction of Petroleum and Natural Gas 8211.8 37.1 4962.0 11.0 1824.1 284.3 Mining of Ferrous Metal Ores 5385.2 39.5 3986.8 31.4 768.6 114.3 Mining of Non-Ferrous Metal Ores 2758.8 15.7 1888.9 10.9 485.8 45.5 Mining And Processing of Nonmetal Ores 3590.4 9.4 2652.5 7.7 374.2 19.1 Mining Support Service Activities 1700.4 2.4 1613.1 1.7 -6.1 （注1） Mining of Other Ores N.E.C 10.8 31.7 8.8 46.7 0.4 -33.3 Processing of Food From Agricultural Products 48331.4 13.4 44247.0 14.5 1545.0 -7.2 Manufacture of Foods 18976.6 9.6 14960.4 11.0 1435.5 -1.7 Manufacture of Wines, Beverage and Refined Tea 14326.6 12.8 9857.4 11.2 2304.4 20.9 Manufacture of Cigarettes And Tobacco 11653.0 6.8 3471.7 2.4 1453.0 4.0 Manufacture of Textile 22868.1 10.2 20181.6 10.6 1008.0 4.6 Manufacture of Textile Wearing Apparel And Ornament 13303.1 7.7 11371.6 7.8 666.9 12.6 Manufacture of Leather, Fur, Feather Aad Its Products 9921.3 8.3 8615.3 8.6 498.3 0.9 Processing of Timbers, Manufacture of Wood, Bamboo, Rattan, Palm, and Straw Products 8530.3 11.1 7662.6 11.1 322.6 10.8 Manufacture of Furniture 7122.6 14.1 5939.1 14.1 383.2 10.9 Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products 13502.5 15.4 11583.5 16.1 778.8 13.9 Printing, Reproduction of Recording Media 6580.7 10.4 5547.3 11.1 361.6 -2.5 Manufacture of Articles for Culture, Education, Artwork, Sport and Entertainment Activity 12749.5 15.9 11042.8 16.0 628.6 17.3 Petroleum, coal and other Fuel Manufacturing 50244.5 33.5 40487.8 28.6 2891.7 387.1 Manufacture of Chemical Raw Material and Chemical Products 74470.9 31.8 60646.3 28.7 7429.1 102.0 Manufacture of Medicines 26094.6 20.9 13926.2 13.2 5403.5 70.8 Manufacture of Chemical Fibres 9258.8 29.8 8178.2 25.0 597.0 221.8 Manufacture of Rubber and Plastics Products 25967.0 13.7 21916.9 15.1 1493.2 -3.9 Manufacture of Non-Metallic Mineral Products 59085.2 14.5 48727.9 14.6 4996.8 15.4 Manufacture and Processing of Ferrous Metals 88430.6 35.3 80832.7 33.4 4152.9 104.3 Manufacture and Processing of Non-Ferrous Metals 63158.1 33.9 57984.2 31.6 2924.3 149.9 Manufacture of Fabricated Metal Products 41855.0 23.8 36771.3 24.0 1949.5 31.6 Manufacture of General-Purpose Machinery 41932.0 16.7 34492.0 17.4 2851.9 11.1 Manufacture of Special-Purpose Machinery 32087.1 14.0 25438.5 14.9 2561.8 10.0 Manufacture of Motor Vehicles 77221.0 7.1 65946.5 8.3 4763.1 -3.4 Manufacture of Railway Locomotives, Building of Ships and Boats, Manufacture of Air and Spacecrafts and Other Transportation Equipments 11376.2 12.8 9688.9 13.5 587.7 11.2 Manufacture of Electrical Machinery and Equipment 75497.9 25.1 64508.6 26.8 4065.7 13.3 Manufacture of Computer, Communication Equipment and Other Electronic Equipment 124937.4 14.7 107736.5 13.4 6796.8 29.8 Manufacture of Measuring Instrument and Meter 7900.4 16.9 5930.7 17.6 839.5 12.4 Other Manufacturing 1752.4 16.4 1475.9 16.5 95.1 18.6 Waste Recycling and Recovery 8080.7 55.2 7575.2 56.3 274.3 39.0 Repair of Fabricated Metal Products, Machinery and Equipment 1260.9 2.8 1046.3 0.6 69.0 9.2 Production and Supply of Electric Power and Heat Power 70287.3 14.2 64823.8 19.6 2550.3 -38.6 Production and Distribution of Gas 10177.4 28.0 8898.9 30.2 744.9 21.0 Production and Distribution of Water 3499.7 14.2 2539.5 15.5 405.3 4.2

Note: 1. Mining professional and auxiliary activities lost 1.59 billion yuan in the same period of last year.

2. The total of some indicators in this table is not equal to the sum of sub items, which is caused by data rounding, without mechanical adjustment.

1. Total Profits: refer to the surplus of various revenue deducting various costs in the production process of enterprises, reflecting the total profit and loss in the report period.

2. Operating income: refers to the total amount of revenue of enterprises recognized by the principal business and other business operations.

3. Operating costs: refers to the total costs of enterprises incurred by the principal business and other business operations.

4. Total Assets: refers to the resources which are gotten from past transactions or events, owned or controlled by enterprises, and expected to bring economic benefits to the enterprises.

5. Total Liabilities: refers to the current obligation generated from past transactions or events, and expected an outflow of economic benefits from the enterprises.

6. Total Owners' Equity: refers to the residual interests after deducting liabilities, which belongs to the enterprise's owners.

7. Accounts Receivable: refers to the amount that should be collected by an enterprise due to its business activities, such as selling goods and providing services, measured at amortized cost on the balance sheet date.

8. Finished Goods: refers to manufactured products which are ready for sale by the end of report period.

9. Profit Rate of Revenue from Principal Activities = total profits / revenue from principal activities × 100%, unit: %.

10. Costs for per-hundred-yuan Turnover of Principal Activities = the costs of revenue from principal activities / the revenue from principal activities ×100, unit: yuan.

11. Expenses for per-hundred-yuan Turnover of Principal Activities = (selling expenses + administrative expenses + financial expenses) / the revenue from principal activities ×100, unit: yuan.

12. Revenue from Activities Brought by per Hundred-yuan Assets = the revenue from activities / average assets / the cumulative number of months × 12 × 100, unit: yuan.

13. Revenue from Activities per Capita = revenue from activities / average number of employment / the cumulative number of months × 12, unit: 10 thousand yuan/ person.

14. Asset-Liability Ratio = total liabilities / total assets × 100%, unit: %.

15. Turnover Days of Finished Goods = 360 × average finished goods / revenue from activities × the cumulative number of months / 12, unit: days.

16. Days Sales Outstanding (the number of days on average a company takes to collect its accounts receivable) = 360 ×average accounts receivable / revenue from activities ×the cumulative number of months / 12, unit: days.

17. The two-year average growth rate refers to the growth rate calculated by geometric average method based on the corresponding number of the same period in 2019.

18. In the columns of increase rate year-on-year of the three tables above, the "note" refers to negative total profits in the same period last year, which means loss; the positive value refers to a year-on-year increase of profits; the negative value which is greater than or equal to -100% refers to a year-on-year decrease of profits; the value less than -100% indicates turning gain in the same period last year into loss in current period; and the value of 0 indicates that the profits remain at the same level year-on-year.

II. The growth rates of the total profits and revenue from activities of industrial enterprises above designated size are calculated on a comparable basis. There are incomparable factors between the data in the reporting period and the same indicator data published in the previous year, which cannot be directly compared to calculate the growth rate. The main reasons are: (1) According to the statistical system, the survey coverage of industrial enterprises above designated size is adjusted regularly every year. Each year, some companies will be included in the survey after having reached designated size, and some will exit the survey due to their smaller size, and there are also influence of new built and starting enterprises, bankruptcies, and companies that have been suspended or sold. (2) By strengthening the statistical law enforcement, the enterprises found in the statistical law enforcement inspection that do not meet the industrial statistics requirements above designated size have been cleared, and relevant bases have been revised in accordance with regulations. (3) Strengthen data quality management and eliminate the cross-regional and cross-industry repeated calculation.

III. Statistical Coverage

Industrial enterprises above the designated size, which refer to industrial enterprises with revenue from principal activities over 20 million yuan.

IV. Survey Method

The Financial Report of Enterprises above the Designated Size conducts complete survey by month (the data on January are not required to report).

V. Industrial Classification Standard

The Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities (GB/T4754-2017) was implemented, please refer to http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjsj/tjbz/hyflbz.