The Province of Jujuy Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation

JUJUY, Argentina, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Province of Jujuy (the "Province") announced today that it has commenced a solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from Eligible Holders (as defined below) to amend its 8.625% Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") and the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture"). The Consent Solicitation is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation statement dated March 5, 2021 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement").

On March 1, 2021, the Province reached an agreement in principle with an ad hoc group of bondholders (the "Ad Hoc Group"), represented by VR Advisory Services Ltd. ("VR Advisory"). The Province has been informed that the Ad Hoc Group currently holds more than 50% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes. Following such agreement in principle, the members of the Ad Hoc Group are expected to support the Consent Solicitation by submitting their consents to the Proposed Amendments (as defined below).

If the Consent Solicitation is successfully consummated, the terms of the amended Notes are expected to provide the Province with significant debt service relief in the form of coupon reductions and maturity reprofiling.

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Notes:

Series of Notes

ISIN



Principal Amount

Outstanding

Minimum

Denomination 8.625% Notes due 2022

XS1686882298



U.S.$210,000,000

U.S.$150,000 /

U.S.$1,000

Terms of the Consent Solicitation

If consents from Eligible Holders of 75% or more of the aggregate principal amount at the time outstanding of the Notes (the "Requisite Consents") are obtained, the other conditions to the effectiveness of the Proposed Amendments are satisfied or waived (where possible), and the Supplemental Indenture (as defined below) becomes effective and operative, it will be binding on all holders of Notes whether or not they have delivered a consent to the Proposed Amendments. In this event, the economic terms of such holder's modified Notes will differ significantly from the economic terms of its Notes prior to the effectiveness of the Proposed Amendments.

If the Requisite Consents are obtained by the Expiration Time (as defined below), we expect that a supplemental Indenture to the indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") effecting the Proposed Amendments will be executed and will become effective as soon as practicable after the Expiration Time (such date, the "Settlement Date"). Pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, by submitting their consents, Eligible Holders will authorize and direct the trustee for the Notes (the "Trustee") to modify the Notes and the Indenture.

The Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Central European time) on March 18, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Province in its sole discretion (the "Expiration Time"). Consents may not be revoked at any time except in the limited circumstances described in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Province reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or amend the Consent Solicitation, and to reject any and all consents with respect to any Notes.

Consent Consideration

Eligible Holders who validly deliver a consent on or prior to the Expiration Time will be eligible to receive as consent consideration a pro rata share of the aggregate amount of accrued and unpaid interest on all outstanding Notes from September 20, 2020 to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (the "Consent Consideration"), of which (i) 60% will be paid in cash ("Cash Consent Consideration") subject to the deduction of the Transaction Expenses (as defined below) with Eligible Holders that deliver their Consents being deemed to consent to such deduction, and (ii) 40% will be paid by the issuance and delivery of additional Notes (as amended by the Supplemental Indenture) through the addition of such additional Notes to the principal amount of Notes in respect of which Consents have been validly delivered and accepted (the "Aggregated PIK").

The Consent Consideration will be allocated pro rata among consenting Eligible Holders only based on the total amount of Notes as to which Consents have been validly delivered and accepted. The Consent Consideration will be payable on the Settlement Date to each Eligible Holder whose validly delivered Consent is accepted pursuant to this Consent Solicitation Statement and only if the Supplemental Indenture is executed.

By delivering their Consents, Eligible Holders will be deemed to have instructed the Province to apply on the Settlement Date an amount of U.S.$200,000 from the Cash Consent Consideration to cover certain customary fees and costs of the Ad Hoc Group and its members relating to or in connection with the Consent Solicitation (the "Transaction Expenses"). For the avoidance of doubt, the Transaction Expenses will be deducted on a pro rata basis from the Cash Consent Consideration to be received by each Eligible Holder whose Consent is delivered at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted by the Province pursuant to this Consent Solicitation Statement.

Summary of the Proposed Amendments

If the Requisite Consents are obtained and the Supplemental Indenture is executed, the terms of the Indenture and the Notes will be amended to give effect to the modifications summarized below (the "Proposed Amendments"):

(i) extend the maturity date of the Notes until March 20, 2027;





(ii) irrevocably waive the right to receive any accrued and unpaid interest and any default interest thereon through and excluding the Settlement Date, and thereafter the Province shall agree to pay interest semi-annually in arrears on March 20 and September 20 of each year, commencing on September 20, 2021, with interest accruing from the Settlement Date;





(iii) amend the interest rates payable on the Notes as follows:







a. For the period from and including the Settlement Date to but excluding September 20, 2021, the interest rate on the Notes will be 5.25% per annum;







b. For the period from and including September 20, 2021 to but excluding March 20, 2022, the interest rate on the Notes will be 5.75% per annum; and







c. For the period from and including March 20, 2022 to but excluding March 20, 2027, the interest rate on the Notes will be 8.375% per annum.





(iv) amend the amortization schedule of the Notes to nine equal semi-annual installments as follows, expressed as a percentage of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes on the Settlement Date, including the Aggregated PIK payable as Consent Consideration:





Payment Date Principal Amount Payable

March 20, 2023 11.11%

September 20, 2023 11.11%

March 20, 2024 11.11%

September 20, 2024 11.11%

March 20, 2025 11.11%

September 20, 2025 11.11%

March 20, 2026 11.11%

September 20, 2026 11.11%

March 20, 2027 11.12%





(v) amend the minimum denominations of the Notes from U.S.$150,000 and multiples of U.S.$1,000 in excess thereof, to U.S.$150,000 and multiples of U.S.$1.00 in excess thereof;





(vi) amend the Indenture and the Notes to provide that, with respect to the right of any Holder to pursue a remedy under the Indenture or the Notes, the Province acknowledges the right of any beneficial holder of the Notes to pursue such remedy with respect to the portion of the relevant global security that represents such beneficial holder's securities as if certificated securities had been issued to such beneficial holder;





(vii) amend the definition of "Reserve Matter Modification" in the Indenture to include the following modifications within the scope of the same:







a. increasing the percentage of the aggregate principal amount then outstanding required to be held by holders to declare the debt securities of such series due and payable immediately, or reducing the percentage of the aggregate principal amount then outstanding required to be held by holders to waive any existing defaults or rescind or annul any notice of acceleration and its consequences;







b. amending the provisions of the Indenture or any series of Debt Securities that govern the re-designation of series of debt securities in the context of a reserve matter modification; and







c. amending the provisions of the Indenture or any series of Debt Securities that govern the restrictions on the Province's ability to conduct a reserve matter modification with single aggregated voting following a reserve matter modification with two-tier voting or a restructuring exchange offer.





(viii) irrevocably waive any requirements to publish notices to the Holders in leading newspapers pursuant to Paragraph 12 of the Notes in connection with the Consent Solicitation and the execution of the Supplemental Indenture, and amend the Notes to permanently eliminate such requirements with respect to the Notes;





(ix) amend the Indenture to include provisions governing the re-designation of series subject to a reserved matter modification;





(x) amend the Indenture to include provisions that govern the restrictions on the Province's ability to conduct a reserve matter modification with single aggregated voting following a reserve matter modification with two-tier voting or a restructuring exchange offer;





(xi) replace all references to "8.625% Notes due 2022" with "Step-Up Notes due 2027."; and





(xii) amend the definition of "FGS Loans" in the Notes to reflect a new agreement between the federal government and certain Argentine provinces.

* * *

The Province will make (or cause to be made) all announcements regarding the Consent Solicitation by press release in accordance with applicable law.

The Province has engaged BCP Securities, LLC and Santander Investment Securities Inc. to act as solicitation agents (the "Solicitation Agents") and Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the information and tabulation agent (the "Information and Tabulation Agent"). Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent at (866)-794-2200 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect).

We have not registered and will not register the Consent Solicitation or the Notes under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities law. Consents are being solicited only from holders of the Notes that are non-U.S. Persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S") and otherwise eligible to receive this solicitation under the laws of their jurisdiction (each, an "Eligible Holder"). Only Eligible Holders of the Notes who have certified that they are within the category described in the immediately preceding sentence via https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/jujuy (the "Consent Website") are authorized to receive and review this Consent Solicitation Statement and to participate in the Consent Solicitation.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an invitation or a solicitation of consents from any holders of Notes. The Consent Solicitation is only being made pursuant to the Consent Solicitation Statement. Before making any decision with respect to delivering their consents, Eligible Holders should read the Consent Solicitation Statement. Eligible Holders, or custodians for such holders, of Notes may obtain a copy of the Consent Solicitation Statement by contacting the Information and Tabulation Agent or by downloading it, following registration, via the Consent Website.

Eligible Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from such Eligible Holder in order for that Eligible Holder to be able to deliver their consent before the deadlines specified herein and in the Consent Solicitation Statement. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and Euroclear or Clearstream for the delivery of consents will also be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

NONE OF THE CONSENT SOLICITATION AGENT, THE TRUSTEE, THE INFORMATION AND TABULATION AGENT NOR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AFFILIATES, AGENTS OR REPRESENTATIVES MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION AS TO WHETHER ELIGIBLE HOLDERS SHOULD DELIVER THEIR CONSENTS PURSUANT TO THE CONSENT SOLICITATION, AND NO ONE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY ANY OF THEM TO MAKE SUCH A RECOMMENDATION. EACH ELIGIBLE HOLDER MUST MAKE ITS OWN DECISION AS TO WHETHER TO CONSENT TO THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS.

The distribution of materials relating to the Consent Solicitation may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Consent Solicitation is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Consent Solicitation come into your possession, you are required by the Province to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions, including whether you are a Holder pursuant to the laws of your jurisdiction. The materials relating to the Consent Solicitation, including this communication, do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law.

If a jurisdiction requires that the Consent Solicitation be made by a licensed broker or agent and the Solicitation Agent or any affiliate of the Solicitation Agent is a licensed broker or agent in that jurisdiction, the Consent Solicitation shall be deemed to be made by the Solicitation Agent or such affiliate on behalf of the Province in that jurisdiction. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are likely to relate to, among other things, the Province's goals, plans and projections regarding its financial position, results of operations, expenses, performance or the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, which are based on current expectations that involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years. The Province undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

