The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association Announces Blockchain Week December 6th - 12th

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), in collaboration with Metaverso, CoinAgenda Caribbean, Limitless, and Invest PR announces the first edition of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Week to take place from December 6th-12th in San Juan. Throughout the week, attendees will have the opportunity to connect via various events such as workshops, meetings and meet ups with professional investors and traders, and corporate, entrepreneurial and innovation executives, as well as digital currency funds with top business executives and entrepreneurs from the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

“Through our work with the Blockchain Trade Association we seek to connect entrepreneurs with communities in Puerto Rico and educate them on the multiple benefits available in the crypto era. We are proud to work locally with Puerto Ricans in the diaspora and are committed to contribute toward the island’s economic development and growth,” stated Keiko Yoshino, Executive Director at the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

Blockchain Week events begin with Puerto Rico: HODL Here the inaugural local conference created to illustrate why this island has become the place to move to, scheduled for December 6th. The conference is an opportunity for individuals and businesses to meet governmental agencies, mingle and network with Puerto Rican executives and companies that have already made the move. Panels will include discussions on why to relocate to Puerto Rico, local tax incentives, and the state of crypto regulations on federal and territory level. The afternoon will be packed with demos by rising local Puerto Rican start-ups.

Metaverso is a single-day NFT conference on Tuesday, December 7th. All proceeds support nonprofits that benefit artists and entrepreneurs and teach coding on the island. Metaverso is Puerto Rico’s first NFT summit and invites creators, influencers, enthusiasts, collectors, and top global companies to come together for an immersive programming experience. Curated in both Spanish and English, Metaverso welcomes everyone to a lush and relaxed setting to discover Puerto Rico’s vibrant crypto and NFT community.

CoinAgenda Caribbean is a three-day conference with sessions on Wednesday, December 8th and Thursday, December 9th. CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family corporations and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges.

Limitless is the premiere crypto currency conference for the crypto elite, world leaders, innovators, investors, influencers, funds and market makers. This exclusive VIP event will focus on Defi, NFTs, blockchain and decentralized apps over a 5-star dinner capped with the closing party on December 10th.

Invest Puerto Rico’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Manager, Brian Bourgerie added, “We are excited to be part of this vital ecosystem and support the first edition of Blockchain Week on the Island. Puerto Rico will have a chance to showcase why it is the ideal business destination for blockchain and crypto investors and blockchain builders throughout the array of conferences and events that will position the island centerstage as a top innovation driven community”.

A detailed agenda with locations will be available over the next few weeks on the Puerto Rico Blockchain Week Conference's website. To purchase conference tickets or access additional event information please visit: www.prblockchainweek.io

About The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association exists to connect blockchain entrepreneurs to communities and peers contributing to make positive changes in Puerto Rico, while representing members’ interests on and off the island. For more information, visit www.prblockchain.org.

About Metaverso

Metaverso is Puerto Rico’s first conference on NFTs hosted on Tuesday, December 7th in the beautiful Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico. The day includes prominent speakers in Spanish and English, a charitable NFT art auction, and a tapas and cocktail reception. All proceeds benefit local nonprofits. More information and tickets at metaver.so.

About CoinAgenda Caribbean

Now in its eighth year, CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Caribbean focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

