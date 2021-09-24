The 'Quad' meets in the White House as China looks warily on

(Updates with Biden, Modi meeting)
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United
States, Japan, India and Australia gathered on Friday for a
summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines,
infrastructure and technological cooperation.
The first in-person meeting of the Quad, as the grouping of
the four major democracies is called, is likely to be watched
closely in Beijing, which criticized the group as "doomed to
fail."
U.S. President Joe Biden met first with Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office, their first
face-to-face meeting since Biden took power in January.
Modi told reporters the foundation has been set for a
"transformative" relationship between the two countries.
Modi, who was once barred from travel to the United States
after the massacre of hundreds of people, mostly Muslims, in the
state where he was chief minister, also met with U.S. CEOs and
will speak at the United Nations during his visit.
Biden, Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison were to meet as a group
at the White House in the afternoon. Biden will then meet
separately with Suga after the Quad summit.
The group will announce several agreements aimed directly at
China, including one to bolster supply chain security for
semiconductors and to combat illegal fishing and boost maritime
domain awareness, a senior U.S. official said. It will also roll
out a 5G partnership and plans for monitoring climate change.
The meeting comes just over a week after the United States,
Britain and Australia announced an AUKUS security pact under
which Australia will be provided with nuclear-powered
submarines, a move that has been roundly denounced by Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian appeared to
criticize the group in a press briefing on Friday, saying "A
closed, exclusive clique targeting other countries runs counter
to the trend of the times and the aspirations of regional
countries. It will find no support and is doomed to fail."
INDIA TO EXPORT VACCINES
The Quad will also announce next steps in plans to supply a
billion COVID-19 shots across Asia by the end of 2022, an
initiative agreed at a virtual Quad summit in March.
The effort stalled after India, the world's largest vaccine
producer, banned exports in April amid a massive COVID outbreak
at home.
India has said it is ready to restart vaccine exports in the
October quarter, prioritizing the COVAX international vaccine
initiative and neighboring countries. But it has also been
seeking a waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19
vaccines and more access to raw materials.
"Obviously, there have been challenges in India over the
course of the summer," the U.S. official said. "But... we
believe that it will be important to meet the ambitions that we
laid out at that time."
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with Modi on Thursday
and welcomed India's decision to resume vaccine exports.
U.S. officials have sought to play down the security aspect
of the Quad - even though its members carry out naval exercises
together and share concerns about China's growing power and
attempts to exert pressure on all four countries.
China has denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and
says the AUKUS alliance would intensify an arms race in the
region.
Suga, who is stepping down as Japan's leader, wants to
discuss with Biden "recent efforts by countries to potentially
join CPTPP," the U.S. official said, referring to China, which
recently announced its desire to join the regional trade pact.
(Reporting by Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom, Steve Holland
and Nandita Bose; Editing by Michael Perry and Dan Grebler)