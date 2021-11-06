Log in
The Queen's Own Rifles of Canada Commemorate Remembrance Day at Runnymede Healthcare Centre

11/06/2021 | 06:01am EDT
TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runnymede Healthcare Centre will be joined by the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada to pay tribute to those who have served our country to protect rights and freedoms around the world.

Patients will be in attendance for the annual ceremony of remembrance and the hospital will be paying tribute to its past and current patient veterans.

Founded in 1860, the Queen’s Own Rifles are Canada’s oldest continuous infantry regiment and have taken part in every Canadian military campaign.

The ceremony will begin with the Queen’s Own Rifles marching into the hospital dressed in 1860s uniform while buglers play the skirmishers call. Following this will be a performance of The Last Post, a reading of In Flanders Fields and a moment of silence for our fallen soldiers.

WHO:     Connie Dejak, President and Chief Executive Officer, Runnymede Healthcare Centre
Members of the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada
   
WHEN: Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2 p.m.
   
WHERE: Runnymede Healthcare Centre
625 Runnymede Rd., Toronto, ON
Please check-in at reception.
   
Interview opportunity: After the event.
   

About Runnymede Healthcare Centre
Runnymede Healthcare Centre is a dynamic and growing 206-bed rehabilitation and complex continuing care hospital passionately dedicated to serving our community in the west end of Toronto. Our outstanding patient-centred care provides patients with a crucial pathway to recovery.

To learn more, please visit: www.runnymedehc.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Sarah King
Director, Client Relations and Community Engagement Runnymede Healthcare Centre
T: 416-762-7316, ext. 2640
C: 416-346-0095
E: sarah.king@runnymedehc.ca


Primary Logo


