The Razzies crown the worst films of the year

Worst picture 'Diana: The Musical' is a Broadway adaptation

Basketball star LeBron James took home worst actor

for playing himself in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Oscar winner Jared Leto won worst supporting actor for 'House of Gucci'

Actor Bruce Willis was nominated eight times in his own special category

for 'Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie'

The Razzies are the Oscars' self-described 'ugly cousin'

They started in 1980 as the Golden Raspberry Awards

SOURCE: Razzies.com

Over 1,100 Razzie members vote for the winners