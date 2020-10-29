The Region's Life Science Industry: Accelerating Discovery and Diversity at #OregonBioDigital

How the Pacific Northwest accelerates and amplifies the growth and diversity of our life science and biotech clusters will be under the microscope at the Oregon Bio Digital 2020: Amplifying Diversity of Discovery, Access and Economics Conference. Happening over three half-days, November 17, 18 and 19, the event will bring together investors, start-up entrepreneurs, executives, researchers, policymakers and bio-supply chain sector executives

“Attendees from our region and across the U.S. and beyond will get a unique view of emerging research, entrepreneurial thought leadership and early-stage companies in the Northwest,” said Liisa Bozinovic, executive director of the Oregon Bioscience Association. The conference will hold industry symposia, a job match session and platform called Career 2020, and the signature pitch competition, Pitch & Partner 2020.

Registration is now open for the seminal event where participants will explore regional collaborations, virtual power networking and new and/or growing companies as well as meet rising-star biotech firms and leaders. Added Bozinovic, “Attendees can meet other funders as well as life science and biotech leaders and get in on the developing innovation and technology taking shape here.”

Oregon Bio is excited to announce its 2020 keynote speaker, the International Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) new president and CEO, Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, a physician and molecular immunologist. She said, “In the Pacific Northwest, the life science and biotechnology sectors continue to grow at a rapid pace. Our companies are working every day to bring new solutions and hope to the world’s toughest scientific challenges. The development, discovery, and distribution of bioscience innovation comes at an important time for health and justice. I look forward to hearing from some of the world-renowned scientists and entrepreneurs in the region and learning more about their exciting work and passion for science.”

The multi-day online event also features:

Researchers, scientists and companies participating in Pitch & Partner 2020. The pitch event will showcase emerging biological challenges and transformative solutions in the Basic Research and Translational Research categories on Nov. 17. Research and company pitch presenters will include partnership asks to help them reach their next milestones. Participants will present projects from the applied biology, consumer products, Covid-19 testing, breast cancer therapeutics, waste recycling, drug dependence reduction, bio-wearables, diagnostic and 3D technologies, digital health, genetics and genomics, medical devices, and basic/applied research tool categories.

Early-stage company entrepreneurs who have gained less than $500,000 in investor funding will provide proof of concept along with market strategy on Nov. 18. Later-stage startups who have garnered at least $500,000 in funding will also be featured Nov. 19 to present their early success, financials and the uses of capital. Attendees can participate in audience Q&A after each pitch with the researchers and entrepreneurs.

New this year will be a career search and resource event – Career 2020 – the career search, match, meet and resource event will happen Nov. 17 to connect hiring employers and recruiters with qualified job seekers directly through an interactive, online platform. Life science, biotech, and advanced manufacturing organizations will take part along with training and certificate program experts to meet/recruit talent.

“This is the researchers’ unique opportunity to discuss their emerging research and its impact in the local and global bioscience ecosystem,” notes Bozinovic. Company executives; entrepreneurs; investors; business, economic development and life science professionals; researchers; vendors; and STEM students are all invited to the annual conference.

A recent report by CNBC found the COVID-19 pandemic is driving historic demand for life science real estate, with commercial real estate experts citing Portland, Oregon as one of the biggest emerging markets for growth in its life science real estate.

The Oregon Bio Digital 2020: Amplifying Diversity of Discovery, Access and Economics event partners include Presenting Sponsor BIO, Pitch Sponsor PhRMA, and Contributing Sponsors Genentech, Biotronik/MSEI, OTRADI/Oregon Bioscience Incubator, Davis Wright Tremaine, Oregon Health & Science University and TE Connectivity. Networking sponsors include VWR International, CAI, Skanska, NIKON and Summit Development Group.

About Oregon Bio

The Oregon Bioscience Association seeks to create opportunity through advocacy, cultivation, education and group purchasing discounts for its members and the sector. Oregon Bio promotes the growth and quality of the bioscience industry in the region and continually seeks ways to support sustainability, acceleration and growth in the life science, bioscience, biotechnology and device manufacturing industries. Oregon Bio, a nonprofit membership association, affiliates with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), Advanced Medical Technology Association and Medical Device Manufacturers Association.

The region’s most current bioscience economic impact study showed Oregon’s growing bio footprint reached $10.7 billion in , creating 47,238 jobs for $1.5 billion in wages across 820 business establishments. Between 2002-2017, total bioscience employment in Oregon jumped 72 percent among the five industry subsectors. Health-related R&D at Oregon hospitals and universities generated $669 million in economic activity in 2017. In 2015, federal research funding to Oregon institutions totaled more than $363 million. Venture capital investments in Oregon’s bioscience-related companies have increased in recent years and between 2014 to 2017, totaled $76.5 million.

Also growing is Oregon’s share of NIH funding. The Teconomy/BIO state survey shows Oregon is home to 1,133 bio firms garnering $262 million in venture capital investments between 2016-’19, and that Oregon continues its steady increase in attracting funding from the National Institutes of Health at $399 million in 2019.

For more information about the Oregon Bioscience Association, please visit www.oregonbio.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

