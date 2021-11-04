Log in
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement will enter into force on January 1, 2022

11/04/2021 | 12:42am EDT
November 3, 2021

On November 2, the conditions for entry into force of the RCEP Agreement have been met. As a result, the Agreement will enter into force on January 1, 2022, among the 10 signatory States that have deposited their instrument of ratification, acceptance or approval; namely Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Japan, Lao Republic, New Zealand, the Republic of Singapore, the Kingdom of Thailand and Vietnam.

1．The RCEP Agreement will enter into force on January 1, 2022

The Agreement will enter into force for those Signatory States that have deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance, or approval, 60 days after the date on which at least six signatory States which are Member States of ASEAN and three signatory States other than Member States of ASEAN have deposited their instrument of ratification, acceptance, or approval with the Depositary. Since Japan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Lao Republic, the Republic of Singapore, the Kingdom of Thailand, Vietnam and China have already deposited their instruments, with the deposit by Australia and New Zealand (on November 2, 2021), the Agreement will enter into force among Japan and these 9 signatory States on January 1, 2022.

2．Japan welcomes the entry into force

Japan welcomes the entry into force of the Agreement. It is expected that the Agreement will contribute to the economic growth of Japan and the region, by further strengthening the link between Japan and the region as a growth center of the world.

3. Reference (link to MOFA Press Release): Division in Charge

Economic Partnership Division, Trade Policy Bureau

Related website

Disclaimer

METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS