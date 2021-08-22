Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Aug 23rd, 2021

08/22/2021 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

Indonesian Policy Update

Monday, 23th August 2021

Speakers:

Governor - Bank Indonesia

Minister - Ministry of Finance

The Republic of Indonesia - Investor Relations Unit

Time:

  1. Jakarta Time (GMT+7)
  1. Hong Kong Time (GMT+8)
  1. London Time (GMT+1)
  1. Paris Time (GMT+2)
  1. New York Time (GMT-4)

Participants Dial-In Numbersare listed below.

Q&A Session will follow the presentation.

Replay

The link for conference recording

will be announced and accessible

after the conference ends.

IRU Mailing List Registration

Email us at

ContactIRU-DL@bi.go.id

to receive regular updates.

For further questions or comments, please contact:

Veny Tamarind

E: veny_t@bi.go.id

Betty Purbowati

E: betty_pc@bi.go.id

Central Bank

Ministry of Finance

Republic of Indonesia

Republic of Indonesia

Participant Dial-In Numbers

Country

International

Local Dial-In

Toll - Free

International Dial - In Number: +61 283732850

Argentina

08003451462

Australia

1300212365

+61 283733507

1800175864

Austria

+43 720880173

Bulgaria

008001161197

Canada

+1 6479456386

China

4008200907

8008202087

Denmark

80830333

+45 89882759

Finland

+358 923170511

France

+33 182883063

+33 170950564

Germany

08001860810

+49 6966102138

Hong Kong

800906375

+852 30082033

India

18002579931;

+91 2250184132

18002122361

Indonesia

0078030204844

0018030204844

Israel

1809450461

Italy

Japan

0120994106

+81 345774718

Korea (South)

0808520292 (dom.)

+82 232753957

+82 7080285337

Macau

+853 62625243

Malaysia

1800816793

+60 330994009

Netherlands

+31 208082718

New Zealand

0800444845

+64 98708872

Peru

080055429

Philippines

180018881042

Poland

800012853

Singapore

8008528223

+65 63024753

Spain

+34 932201255

Taiwan

0809090659

+886 226565452

Thailand

1800019557

United Arab

800035704252

Emirates

United Kingdom

08002797145

+44 2036928120

United States

18332395987

+1 3322089294

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

FOR JOINING THE

CONFERENCE:

a. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, dial in using one of

the numbers listed. The international dial in number should be used if your local dial in number is unavailable.

b. Participants will need to enter a Conference ID (1886484)

followed by the pound or # key.

c. Participants will then be asked to record the details requested at the time of booking. Participants must speak slowly and clearly and supply all information requested. Participants that do not supply the information or if the information is unintelligible, will be excluded from any question and answer session and their information will not appear on the participant list.

Helpful Keypad

Commands:

*0 - Operator Assistance

*6 - Self Mute/Un-Mute

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 05:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aAlgeria posts GDP growth of 2.3% in the first quarter
RE
02:50aTokyo weighs use of Olympic venues as temporary medical facilities -paper
RE
02:33aCentral China cities issue highest flood warning level
RE
01:44aThe Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Aug 23rd, 2021
PU
01:44aCITY OF CALGARY : Fire in Auto Recycling Facility
PU
08/21Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'
RE
08/21Apollo’s interest in sainsbury’s is understood to be exploratory - sunday times
RE
08/21Private equity giants are circling sainsbury’s with a view to possibly launching bids of more than £7 billion - sunday times
RE
08/21State dept’s ongoing mission to evacuate americans and allied refugees in afghanistan have not been affected by recent breach- fox reporter tweet
RE
08/21U.s. state dept was hit by cyber attack, unclear when breach was discovered, believed to have happened couple weeks ago - fox reporter tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Private equity firms circling Sainsbury's with view to launch bids - Sunday Times
3GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 3DOM (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD
4ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR D : ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUTION : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION INCLUDED I..
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH

HOT NEWS