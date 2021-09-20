The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Sep 21st, 2021

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL
Indonesian Recent Economic Development and Policy Update, September 2021
"Promoting Recovery: Policy Synergy to Maintain Macroeconomic Stability and Growth Momentum in the Midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic"
Tuesday, 21st September 2021
Time:
16:00 Jakarta Time (GMT+7)
17:00 Hong Kong Time (GMT+8)
10:00 London Time (GMT+1)
11:00 Paris Time (GMT+2)
Participants Dial-In Numbersare listed below.
Q&A Session will follow the presentation.
Replay
The link for conference recording will be announced and accessible after the conference ends.