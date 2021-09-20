The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Sep 21st, 2021

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

FOR JOINING THE

CONFERENCE:

a. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, dial in using one of the numbers listed. The international dial in number should be used if your local dial in number is unavailable.

Participants will need to enter Conference ID (6125958) followed by the pound or # key. Participants will then be asked to record the details requested at the time of booking. Participants must speak slowly and clearly and supply all

information requested. Participants that do not supply the information or if the information is unintelligible, will be excluded from any question and answer session and their information will not appear on the participant list.

Helpful Keypad

Commands:

*0 - Operator Assistance

*6 - Self Mute/Un-Mute