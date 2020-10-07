The Resmark Companies : Forms Joint Venture With DeNova Homes to Develop Over 1,100 Homes and Lots in Northern California Bay Area With Total Sales Value of $700 Million

Leading real estate investment manager The Resmark Companies today announced the formation of a programmatic joint venture between Resmark and DeNova Homes, a major homebuilder in Northern California. The venture has acquired substantially all of DeNova’s homebuilding and land projects in the Greater Bay Area whose value at sale will total approximately $700 million. DeNova is also under contract with Resmark on an exclusive basis for five years to acquire, develop and sell future residential projects.

Ten existing DeNova residential communities with approximately 1,100 single-family homes and lots make up the new venture, and seven of the ten are actively selling homes in their respective markets. They are located primarily within the four major-statistical-areas ("MSA's") of East Bay, San Jose, Stockton, and Santa Rosa-Petaluma.

“This investment is unique in that it provides a compelling opportunity to invest in single-family residential projects that are significantly developed, with many currently producing cash flow. In addition, it offers a longer-term strategic opportunity to control a future single-family housing development pipeline on an exclusive basis with DeNova,” said Ziv Cohen, Resmark Chief Investment Officer. “DeNova has spent years entitling these ten communities, allowing us to immediately gain access to some of the best housing markets in the Bay Area where demand for homes continues at a strong pace.”

Cohen further notes that the average home price in the acquired portfolio is approximately $650,000, attainable pricing for housing in the greater Bay Area and a good value proposition for prospective homebuyers.

DeNova is a well-established, experienced private California homebuilder owned by Dave and Lori Sanson since 1989. Resmark and DeNova have had a successful ten-year relationship through investments in five communities totaling 844 single family homes whose cumulative sales to date total approximately $500 million.

"We are pleased to form this joint venture relationship with Resmark, with whom we have had a decade-long partnership,” said Dave Sanson, CEO, DeNova. “We have great confidence in our future together, since we share common values and commitments to homebuyers and the communities where they live.”

“DeNova is one of Resmark’s strongest operating partners and has a long-term presence in the residential market in Northern California,” stated Connie Emmitt-Stern, Executive Vice President of Investments for Resmark. “This investment in markets with constrained housing supply and strong demand, coupled with DeNova’s reputation among homebuyers for high-quality homes and customer service, supports the needs of Northern Californians who are often priced out of home purchases in the region’s cities.” She pointed out that DeNova has continued to sell and deliver homes at a normal pace during the COVID-19 market disruption.

The communities in both the initial program and future pipeline will fulfill Resmark’s and DeNova’s shared criteria for developing homes in locations with access to major employment centers, mass transit and major freeways, and within a short distance of schools, retail, amenities and recreational options.

During the past 25 years through 240 investments, Resmark has financed the development of over 85,000 single-family homes and multifamily units in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC.

About The Resmark Companies

Founded in 1995, Resmark is a residential real estate investment manager that finances, acquires, develops and manages real estate in California, the Western United States, Texas, the D.C./Mid-Atlantic region, and other select major metropolitan markets nationwide. To date, Resmark has participated in more than 250 investments encompassing over 85,000 single-family and multifamily residential units. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Resmark also maintains offices in San Diego and Irvine, California, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For additional information, please visit www.Resmark.com

About DeNova Homes

DeNova Homes has been a family-owned private homebuilder in the Bay Area for 30 years, earning a reputation as one of the most respected homebuilders in California. Its mission is to address each community individually, incorporate the unique characteristics of the surrounding area and commit to build only the very best. In the last three years, DeNova has been recognized for its excellence by six independent third-party organizations and received eight industry awards. The company’s owners, Lori and Dave Sanson, have been honored by induction into the California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame, and in 2018 founded the Yellow Roof Foundation, a non-profit public charity that works to build affordable housing for families and individuals at risk for homelessness.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005845/en/