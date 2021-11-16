Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Rice Family Foundation Completes 2021 Grant Fund Distributions

11/16/2021 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Benefits Fifty-Two Local Area Nonprofit Organizations

The Rice Family Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded grant funds to fifty-two local area nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 2017, The Rice Family Foundation supports eligible, local nonprofits in the greater, Hanover, Pennsylvania and surrounding area who dedicate their time, efforts and resources to foster a better community. The Foundation is supported by commitments made by Mike & Jane Rice as well as Dylan & Stacie Lissette, third and fourth generation members of the Utz snacks family.

With a look toward the future, in early 2021, the Rice and Lissette families increased their support of the Foundation with a gift of $20 million in Utz stock shares, enabling the Foundation to increase its annual giving in the coming years by five times. “As we celebrate Utz’s 100-year anniversary in the snack food business, we are proud to give back to the community that has been a partner in Utz’s success since the very beginning,” said Mike and Jane Rice.

The recipients of the grant funds have varying missions, from the YWCA of Hanover who works to eliminate racism, empower woman and promote dignity for all, to PennCares, who provides services for people with disabilities and their families.

One of this year’s recipients, the HART Center, is a private, non-profit vocational training and rehabilitation facility who supports adults with disabilities, is located in Adams and western York Counties. The HART Center supports individuals who have a diagnosis of developmental disabilities, chronic mental illness and/or are physically challenged.

Another recipient, the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove, is a community-based, non-profit organization that is dedicated to bringing professional health care to the home and to teaching families how to care for their loved ones in all stages of life. “We thank the Rice Family Foundation for their support and generosity. Their gift will be used to update and modernize our home care communication systems,” said Bryan Warner, President & CEO, VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove.

The fifty-two nonprofit recipient organizations represent some of the many who work hard to make Hanover and surrounding communities an even better place to live. “As we see the continued challenges brought about by COVID-19 and more, we are so impressed and thankful for the nonprofits who do so much for so many,” said Stacie Lissette, Director of the Rice Family Foundation. “We look forward to seeing the impact of what the nonprofits will accomplish in the coming year and hope that our efforts inspire others to get more involved in supporting the community.”

For more information and to view a complete list of this year’s recipients, please visit The Rice Family Foundation website at www.thericefamilyfoundation.com, or contact: ricefamilyfoundation@gmail.com.

About The Rice Family Foundation

The Rice Family Foundation, located in Hanover, Pennsylvania, funds eligible local area non-profits who are focused on education, health and the well-being of families in the greater Hanover, Pennsylvania area. The Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, provides financial grants directly to eligible organizations.

For more information, visit The Rice Family Foundation at: www.thericefamilyfoundation.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pMARATHON DIGITAL INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.
GL
03:34pStarlight U.S. Residential Fund Completes Acquisition of Class "A" Institutional Quality Property in Las Vegas, Nevada Comprising 376 Multi-Family Residential Suites
AQ
03:33pCoreView and Cloudficient Announce New Strategic Partnership to Support Enterprise Microsoft 365 Customers
BU
03:32pBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pIDT Corporation to Present at Southwest IDEAS Conference 
AQ
03:32pTRUTANKLESS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
03:31pNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 16.11.2021
AQ
03:31pBEST BLACK FRIDAY HONDA GENERATOR DEALS 2021 : Top Early 2200 Watt Savings Monitored by Saver Trends
BU
03:31pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:31pIDE Water Technologies Appoints Iris Jancik as New CEO of IDE Americas
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
2Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets
3Buffett's Berkshire cuts U.S. drugmaker stakes, invests in drug royalty..
4BOUYGUES: NINE-MONTH 2021 RESULTS
5Vodafone Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell; Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

HOT NEWS