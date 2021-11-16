The Rice Family Foundation Completes 2021 Grant Fund Distributions

Benefits Fifty-Two Local Area Nonprofit Organizations

The Rice Family Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded grant funds to fifty-two local area nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 2017, The Rice Family Foundation supports eligible, local nonprofits in the greater, Hanover, Pennsylvania and surrounding area who dedicate their time, efforts and resources to foster a better community. The Foundation is supported by commitments made by Mike & Jane Rice as well as Dylan & Stacie Lissette, third and fourth generation members of the Utz snacks family.

With a look toward the future, in early 2021, the Rice and Lissette families increased their support of the Foundation with a gift of $20 million in Utz stock shares, enabling the Foundation to increase its annual giving in the coming years by five times. “As we celebrate Utz’s 100-year anniversary in the snack food business, we are proud to give back to the community that has been a partner in Utz’s success since the very beginning,” said Mike and Jane Rice.

The recipients of the grant funds have varying missions, from the YWCA of Hanover who works to eliminate racism, empower woman and promote dignity for all, to PennCares, who provides services for people with disabilities and their families.

One of this year’s recipients, the HART Center, is a private, non-profit vocational training and rehabilitation facility who supports adults with disabilities, is located in Adams and western York Counties. The HART Center supports individuals who have a diagnosis of developmental disabilities, chronic mental illness and/or are physically challenged.

Another recipient, the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove, is a community-based, non-profit organization that is dedicated to bringing professional health care to the home and to teaching families how to care for their loved ones in all stages of life. “We thank the Rice Family Foundation for their support and generosity. Their gift will be used to update and modernize our home care communication systems,” said Bryan Warner, President & CEO, VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove.

The fifty-two nonprofit recipient organizations represent some of the many who work hard to make Hanover and surrounding communities an even better place to live. “As we see the continued challenges brought about by COVID-19 and more, we are so impressed and thankful for the nonprofits who do so much for so many,” said Stacie Lissette, Director of the Rice Family Foundation. “We look forward to seeing the impact of what the nonprofits will accomplish in the coming year and hope that our efforts inspire others to get more involved in supporting the community.”

For more information and to view a complete list of this year’s recipients, please visit The Rice Family Foundation website at www.thericefamilyfoundation.com, or contact: ricefamilyfoundation@gmail.com.

About The Rice Family Foundation

The Rice Family Foundation, located in Hanover, Pennsylvania, funds eligible local area non-profits who are focused on education, health and the well-being of families in the greater Hanover, Pennsylvania area. The Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, provides financial grants directly to eligible organizations.

For more information, visit The Rice Family Foundation at: www.thericefamilyfoundation.com.

