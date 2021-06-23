The Riksbank and the ECB are continuing their joint study on instant cross-border payments

In May 2022, the Riksbank will launch the RIX-INST service. The service makes it possible for financial institutions to settle payments in real time in Swedish krona with the aid of the ECB's TIPS platform. Since the autumn of 2020, the Riksbank and the ECB have been jointly studying the possibilities of also providing the TIPS platform with the possibility for settlement of payments between different currencies, in a preliminary stage between the euro and the Swedish krona. The study will now continue, in that the ECB Governing Council has confirmed that the TIPS platform can be used for cross-currency settlement. Attachments Original document

