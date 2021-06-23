Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News
The Riksbank and the ECB are continuing their joint study on instant cross-border payments

06/23/2021 | 04:51am EDT
In May 2022, the Riksbank will launch the RIX-INST service. The service makes it possible for financial institutions to settle payments in real time in Swedish krona with the aid of the ECB's TIPS platform. Since the autumn of 2020, the Riksbank and the ECB have been jointly studying the possibilities of also providing the TIPS platform with the possibility for settlement of payments between different currencies, in a preliminary stage between the euro and the Swedish krona. The study will now continue, in that the ECB Governing Council has confirmed that the TIPS platform can be used for cross-currency settlement.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 08:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
