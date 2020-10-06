Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Riksbank and the ECB to explore cross-currency instant payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 04:55am EDT

The Riksbank will introduce its RIX-INST service in May 2022. RIX-INST will provide financial institutions with instant settlement services in Swedish krona employing the TIPS platform. In its current adaptation, settlement on the TIPS platform is limited to transactions where the originator and beneficiary hold accounts in the same currency. The Riksbank and the ECB will explore the feasibility of augmenting the TIPS platform to accommodate instant settlement of payments across European currencies, such as the Swedish krona and the euro. The initiative is launched against the backdrop of growing demands for pan-European integration and ongoing work in the international community to address the paucity of fast, efficient and accessible cross-border payments.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:54:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:14aFIREFOX GOLD : Reports up to 10.5 g/t Gold from Newly Expanded Southern Targets at the Jeesiö Project in Northern Finland
AQ
05:13aFOX : News channel to present live coverage of the vice presidential debate on october 7th
AQ
05:13aKREDITBANKEN A/S : finanskalender 2021
AQ
05:11aENTERGY : Arkansas Customers to Save $60M with Stuttgart Solar Power
AQ
05:11aBEST OF BEST : The Accident Warrior at the Sewell Law Firm Nominated Best of the Best in Houston
AQ
05:10aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020
PU
05:10aTELEMETRY : The power of data for the reliability of electrical buses
PU
05:10aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3G - Issue of Unlisted Service Rights and Options
PU
05:10aDIGITAL KNOWHOW AND EXPERTISE : Audi's first Software Development Center in Ingolstadt
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4TELIA COMPANY AB : TELIA : reaches agreement to sell its carrier operation to Polhem Infra and proposes to rei..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group