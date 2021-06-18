The Riksbank revises its internal ethical regulations after infringements

In connection with a routine check of employees' asset transactions, it has been noted that a few employees at the Riksbank have made transactions that are not in line with the Riksbank's ethical regulations. However, it is a question of recurring savings and the employees themselves have reported the transactions on a regular basis in accordance with existing internal guidelines. The current events have concerned equity transactions shortly before monetary policy decisions and equity transactions in companies from which the Riksbank purchases corporate bonds for monetary policy purposes. This is inappropriate and therefore a number of measures have been taken, such as discussions with the employees concerned, clarification of internal information for everyone and also particular focus on educational initiatives. A revision of the regulations to improve clarity has also been initiated and will be completed before the end of 2021. Attachments Original document

