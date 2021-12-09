Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Rise of the Resale Second-hand Market

12/09/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vinted is the number 1 from the TOP 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in the EU 27 as well as the UK.

The EU fashion resale second-hand market is projected to double in the next five years (2025), reaching a total of 34 billion euro. 90 million shoppers have tried reselling for the first time in 2021 compared to 16 million in 2020. The resale fashion market is currently growing 11 times faster than traditional retail. By 2030 the resale market will be twice as big as the fast fashion market. Those are the takeaways from the second edition “TOP 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces Europe”. A study carried out by Cross-Border Commerce Europe with support from FedEx Express and Worldline.

The ‘Top 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in Europe’ is a compilation of cross-border sustainability data of the best performing marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on a score of 100 across 10 weighted KPIs:

  1. Cross-border sustainability objectives
  2. Cross-border sustainable business model
  3. Cross-border sustainable shopping experience
  4. Sustainability certification & labels
  5. Sustainable product assortment
  6. Sustainable last mile delivery & transport carriers
  7. Brand partners
  8. Far East manufacturing & transport
  9. CO2 carbon footprint measurement
  10. Sustainability executives (CSR)

This study considers all types of online platforms (B2C, B2B, C2C, P2P) and covers all sectors except travel and sharing platforms.

The Top 10 Global Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in Europe is made up of:

- Top 1: Vinted (Lithuania)

- Top 2: eBay (US)

- Top 3: Vestiaire Collective (FR)

- Top 4: StockX (US)

- Top 5: Depop (UK)

- Top 6: Artpal (US)

- Top 7: Etsy (US)

- Top 8: Rubylane (US)

- Top 9: Amazon (US)

- Top 10: Spoonflower (US)

Full press release: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/the-rise-of-the-resale-second-hand-market/

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/sustainable-marketplaces/pr-top100-sustainable-marketplaces-2021.pdf


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:16aConsumer goods and e-commerce boost cardboard maker DS Smith
RE
03:16aCITIC Telecom CPC wins 3 Industry Awards in Recognition of Innovation Excellence empowering Enterprises via ICT-MiiND Strategy
AQ
03:16aSivers Semiconductors delivers proof point of its world leading 5G mmWave technology in collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz
AQ
03:15aToshiba investors fret over lack of clarity surrounding vote on breakup plan
RE
03:14aDr. Martens flags shipping delays in U.S. unit, posts higher profit
RE
03:12aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Byredo iconic scents will soon be part of the immersive stay experience at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
PU
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan 
PU
03:12a$350 Million ADB Loan to Help Improve Urban Services in India
PU
03:12aSTERN GROEP N : in negotiations with Hedin Mobility Group regarding sale of Facilitair
PU
03:12aSUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH : Update on SPARC strategy and portfolio
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Generali eyes bigger stake in India businesses as Future seeks exit -so..
2Rolls-Royce upbeat on cash outflow on market rebound, cost cuts
3Aerogen® and CanSinoBIO agree on landmark development and commercial su..
4Jefferies COVID case outbreak casts pall over Wall St's office return
5PROSUS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS