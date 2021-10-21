The Riverside Hawks : 60th Anniversary Gala Celebrates the Foundational Tenets of the Organization Academics, Basketball, and Community

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riverside Hawks, the legendary Harlem based nonprofit program focused on providing children 5-18 years-of-age, an opportunity to improve their academic and career prospects using basketball as a motivating vehicle, is pleased to announce the celebration of its 60th Anniversary Gala, to be held at the Plaza, Terrace Room on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

This year the Riverside Hawks have chosen two outstanding business leaders to honor, Scott M. Mills, President BET Networks, and Maurice Coleman, Market Executive for Commercial Real Estate Banking, Bank of America. NBA superstar, entrepreneur, and Mental Health advocate, Metta World Peace has been selected as its 2021 Alumni Honoree. The Hawks longtime coach Dermon Player is this year's Hall of Fame inductee and youth coach Hector Almodóvar will be presented "The Coach of the Year" award, by award-winning film and television producer, Crystal McCrary-McGuire.

The MC for the evening's event is multi Award-winning journalist, reporter, and CBS-2 News anchor, Maurice DuBois. This year's honorary Co-Chairs are Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his wife, producer, entrepreneur and advocate for women and infant health, Tonya Lewis Lee.

"We are so excited to be gathering in person once again, as we celebrate the Riverside Hawks diamond jubilee. This indispensable program has had a profound impact on the lives of the thousands of young people who have participated over the past six decades. Their lives have been made better and more fulfilling, and we want to guarantee that this commitment continues," said Phillip Isom, a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and President of the Riverside Hawks Board.

The impact of COVID-19 on the nonprofit world has been devastating, both for the organizations doing the important work and to those communities that benefit from it.

Dr. Emily B. Anderson, Professor Emerita Social Science & Human Services BMCC/CUNY, a Hawks board member who has been involved with Riverside Hawks for over 36 years said, "If the past year-and-a-half has taught us anything, it is the value of programs that are rooted in the community, that understands the need, and can transform lives. When you can inspire a child who has so little, to become a greater version of themselves, everyone benefits. That's what the Riverside Hawks program does."

Since 1961, the Riverside Hawks program has delivered a comprehensive mix of athletic instructions, academic support, and service to community to young people from kindergarten through high school. The organization has produced a formidable roster of alumni that include current and former members of the NBA, Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, Eric Paschall, Chris Mullin, Tiny Archibald, Kenny Smith, Kenny Anderson, Ed Pinckney, Metta World Peace, Elton Brand, and Malik Sealy.

Funds from this year's 60th Anniversary Gala, will ensure that this exceptional program continues.

For information on supporting the 60th Anniversary Riverside Hawks Celebration visit the Riverside Hawks website at www.riversidehawks.org.

