The Rohatyn Group : Completes Investment in Innovative Pet Accessories Company, MyFamily

03/11/2021 | 01:25pm EST
The Rohatyn Group (“TRG”), a global, US-based asset management firm, today announced that it has completed an investment in the specialized pet accessories company MyFamily Srl (“MyFamily” or the “Company”), establishing a partnership with the Company’s founder, Alessandro Borgese, and existing investors including 035 investimenti S.p.A. TRG’s investment will allow MyFamily to accelerate its product rollout and continue expanding its global distribution channels. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 in Valenza, Italy, MyFamily is a global producer of engravable pet ID tags and tag engraving machines. The Company’s engraving machines are present in approximately 9,000 retail locations in more than 70 countries worldwide. The Company has recently expanded its pet accessories assortment through a unique range of pet collars, leashes and harnesses, including the technology-enabled Memopet collection, which offers a differentiated smart and interactive experience.

“MyFamily is a highly attractive business that provides a unique product offering in the global pet accessories sector. We believe the Company is well positioned to benefit from accelerated premiumization of pet products and deliver strong growth as the global pet accessories market continues to expand,” said TRG’s Colin Clark, Head of the EMEA Private Markets investment team, and Stepan Karpukhin, Managing Director.

TRG’s Harold Chatelus, who will immediately join the Board of Directors of MyFamily, added, “Alessandro Borgese leads a highly qualified and motivated global management team, whose dedication to product innovation is evident in the quality and design leadership of MyFamily’s product portfolio. TRG will actively support the Company’s expansion strategy with the goal of enhancing scale and solidifying global market leadership.”

Nick Rohatyn, CEO of TRG added, “MyFamily is a high-growth business with international access that fits in perfectly with TRG’s global approach. We believe strongly that the Company has the potential to transform the global pet accessories sector thanks to its innovative and technology-forward strategy. Our investment team will seek to leverage our deep knowledge of the pet care industry and positive experience from current portfolio company Pet Network International to assist Alessandro and his talented team in achieving their growth objectives.”

Alessandro Borgese, founder and CEO of MyFamily, commented, “I am tremendously proud of the growth MyFamily has already achieved, particularly over the last two years, as we have transformed our product portfolio, invested greatly in production quality and automation, and expanded our distribution network following the launch of our US subsidiary. TRG’s investment will accelerate the next phase in MyFamily’s development. We look forward to continuing our growth in partnership with The Rohatyn Group and leveraging the team’s expertise.”

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an emerging markets focused asset management firm headquartered in New York, with a presence around the globe including Boston, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Lima, São Paulo, San Jose, London, Cairo, Mumbai, New Delhi, Singapore, Hanoi, Kuala Lumpur and Rotorua. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com


© Business Wire 2021
