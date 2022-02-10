The Rohatyn Group to Provide Debt Financing to Mexican Lender Credito Facil

The Rohatyn Group (“TRG”), an asset management firm with expertise in emerging markets and real assets, today announced that it will provide senior secured debt financing to Credito Facil SOFOM (“Credito Facil” or the “Company”), a provider of payroll and pension deduction loans (PDLs) in Mexico. This is TRG’s first transaction in the Mexican specialty finance sector after closing similar facilities in Colombia in 2017 and 2020.

Founded in 2011, Credito Facil is headquartered in Mexico City with 47 local offices across the country. The Company operates through formalized cooperation agreements (“convenios”) with government entities, and by targeting low and middle-income segments of the population that have limited or no access to credit from commercial banks, their payroll deduction loans foster financial inclusion.

“We are excited to expand our specialty finance reach to Mexico, a key market where TRG is active in renewable energy and public equities,” said George Monserrat, TRG’s Head of Private Credit Investments. “Payroll deduction loans are an attractive lending segment, and Credito Facil has substantial growth potential as shown by the recent signing of new convenios. We have now established a transaction financing structure in Mexico and look forward to supporting Credito Facil’s growth over the coming years.”

“We are thrilled to have closed a financing structure with TRG, its first one in Mexico. We value the importance of establishing a strong relationship with a key international player. This capital will greatly facilitate the expansion of payroll loans, our main line of business in Mexico, and Credito Facil is proud to contribute to the further development of the country’s financial sector,” said Joaquin Hirschfeld, CEO of Credito Facil.

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an asset management firm focused on emerging markets and real assets headquartered in New York, with a global presence in 15 cities across the US, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com.

