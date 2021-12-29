The Role of Trade in Public Goods
Author(s):
Central Bank Of Barbados
The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation discuss how trade can be used to address challenges related to public health, climate change, and food security.
