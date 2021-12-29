Log in
The Role of Trade in Public Goods

12/29/2021 | 12:07pm EST
The Role of Trade in Public Goods
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 29 Dec, 2021
General Press Release
Views: 18
Print Share

The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation discuss how trade can be used to address challenges related to public health, climate change, and food security.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 17:06:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
