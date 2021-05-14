Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Notifies Fusion Connect, Inc. Investors of Telephonic Settlement Hearing in Securities Class Action - FSNN

05/14/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TO:        ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED FUSION CONNECT, INC. COMMON STOCK FROM MAY 11, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 2, 2019, INCLUSIVE.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the final approval hearing (“Settlement Hearing”) scheduled for May 20, 2021 at 11:30 am before the Honorable Paul G. Gardephe will be conducted telephonically.

The purpose of the Settlement Hearing is to determine: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in this Action and the Plan of Allocation are fair, reasonable, and adequate such that the Court should dismiss the case with prejudice; and (2) whether to approve the application for an award of attorneys’ fees, reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses, and award to Lead Plaintiff.

YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPEAR AT THE SETTLEMENT HEARING. IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND THE SETTLEMENT HEARING, YOU MAY DO SO BY DIALING 1-888-363-4749 AND ENTERING THE ACCESS CODE 6212642. PLEASE DO NOT APPEAR AT THE COURTHOUSE.

If you have any questions about this notice or the May 20, 2021 Settlement Hearing, you may contact Lead Counsel:

Yu Shi, Esq.
THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel.: 212-686-1060
info@rosenlegal.com

Dated: May 14, 2021

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE
REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:35pAnnounces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
05:33pBRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pASTRAZENECA  : Experts call on Canada to use COVAX doses of AstraZeneca or give them back
AQ
05:32pCYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS L P  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:32pFIRST FOODS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:32pMETALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING  : Announces At-the-Market Equity Program Update
AQ
05:31pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : U.S. DOJ says Canadian National bid for Kansas City Southern poses greater risk to competition
RE
05:31pSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT  : Announces May 2021 Cash Distribution
AQ
05:31pSPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS  : Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
4Fed officials manage to reassure investors
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: TSMC looks to double down on U.S. chip factories as talks in Europe..

HOT NEWS