The Rothman Index Patient Surveillance Platform is LIVE at NorthBay Healthcare

Health system brings in new cloud-based machine learning tool to track patient acuity and provide predictive analytics

As a part of its continued effort to provide advanced healthcare services and further its mission of compassionate patient care, Solano County, California-based NorthBay Healthcare has implemented the Rothman Index (RI) patient surveillance platform for use across the 204-bed health system. The Rothman Index predictive analytics software went live today at NorthBay Healthcare which includes — NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, California.

The Rothman Index, developed by PeraHealth, is the only proven algorithm that automatically derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic health record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting.​ Because the data feeding the Rothman Index reflects the real-time status of multiple body systems, it captures changes in patient condition – often hours or days earlier than existing vitals-based warning systems.

NorthBay Healthcare will benefit from the latest Version 5 implementation of Rothman Index TREND, or “RI TREND”, which brings broader capabilities for system-wide patient surveillance, supporting applications for command centers, telehealth, rapid-response teams, and unit-level monitoring. The cloud-based machine learning tool provides clinicians with advanced analytics capabilities on a platform that is both scaleable and cyber-secure.

Right out of the gate, NorthBay Healthcare expects the Rothman Index to have a positive impact on quality initiatives and support earlier detection of sepsis. Clinicians at NorthBay plan to leverage the power of the Rothman Index by applying predictive analytics across all patient populations in the hospital system.

“Starting a new quality initiative in the middle of a global pandemic speaks volumes about who we are as an organization,” said NorthBay Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Seth Kaufman, M.D. “NorthBay is committed to quality first. A pandemic and an atrocious fire season will not stop us from researching and implementing new ways to provide high quality and safe care to our patients. Working with PeraHealth, we have set some initial quality goals for Year 1 that include improvements in unanticipated ICU upgrades and mortality. The Rothman Index will save lives.”

“We are delighted to see the Rothman Index running at NorthBay, helping clinicians detect trends in patient condition and respond quickly,” says PeraHealth CEO Greg White. “We continue to see positive momentum as new and existing customers experience the many benefits of the latest Rothman Index Google Cloud-base solution suite. The NorthBay clinical and information technology teams have been absolutely stellar and we look forward to serving them for many years to come.”

About NorthBay Healthcare

NorthBay Healthcare opened its first hospital in 1960 and remains Solano County’s only locally-based, locally-managed non-profit healthcare organization. NorthBay’s commitment is to provide the most compassionate care and advanced medicine, close to home.

About PeraHealth

PeraHealth is a SaaS software company that uses the Rothman Index to transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare. The Rothman Index is the first algorithm that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any care setting. It is the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. Other results include reducing length of stay and readmissions. Our customers are leading hospitals and clinicians who need to identify patients at risk of rapid decline, make decisions about transfer and discharge, predict the risk of severe infection, and improve the overall efficiency and quality of care. For more information, visit www.perahealth.com and @perahealth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005082/en/