Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

The SOCAR ENERGORESURS stand was opened at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

On Tuesday, September 22nd, at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum, the stand of SOCAR ENERGORESURS. This year, the oil company acted as the official partner of the country's largest industry forum, which is attended by more than three thousand representatives of the fuel and energy complex from 20 countries.

- A year ago we presented a new oil company on the Russian market. Its appearance became possible thanks to a unique consortium of shareholders, including Sberbank and SOCAR. By combining the best professional practices, innovations and many years of experience of our specialists, we have created a one-of-a-kind business project in Russia, which has not only proved its viability, but also demonstrates the potential for further development, 'said Farid Jafarov, General Director of SOCAR ENERGORESURS.

The concept of the SOCAR ENERGORESURS stand at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum is based on the main values ​​that the company adheres to.

- The key task of a modern oil company is the ability to quickly find non-standard and effective solutions in a constantly changing market environment. The ability to be flexible not only helps SOCAR ENERGORESURS in making difficult strategic decisions, but also enables us to anticipate potential risks. That is why, when organizing our business processes, we pay special attention to the formation of reliable, long-term and mutually beneficial relations within the company and with our partners, as well as apply the latest technologies in production with maximum social responsibility and care for the environment, - said Farid Jafarov.

On the video screens of the SOCAR ENERGORESURS stand, visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with the principles of work and technical characteristics of the largest asset of the company - Antipinsky Oil Refinery.

On Wednesday, September 23, Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor and General Director of SOCAR ENERGORESURS Farid Jafarov will sign an agreement on social and economic cooperation at the region's stand.

Disclaimer

Antipinsky NPZ ZAO published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 18:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24pFrench coronavirus cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections
RE
03:24pFrench coronavirus cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections
RE
02:35p"SOCAR ENERGORESURS" and the government of the Tyumen region signed an agreement on social and economic cooperation
PU
02:35pThe SOCAR ENERGORESURS stand was opened at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum
PU
02:35pANTIPINSKY NPZ ZAO : SOCAR ENERGORESURS became "heat sponsor" at TNF 2020
PU
02:21pUK PM launches transport review to boost economy, strengthen ties
RE
02:08pU.S. CDC reports 816 coronavirus deaths
RE
02:08pChevron Nigeria plans to cut 25% of staff after oil price drop
RE
01:30pRelying on testing to ward off COVID put Trump White House at risk
RE
01:21pCzech PM Babis' party wins wide support in regional elections
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK - The Times
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa's Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years throug..
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Trump treated with remdesivir at Walter Reed, doctor says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group