The SOCAR ENERGORESURS stand was opened at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum

On Tuesday, September 22nd, at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum, the stand of SOCAR ENERGORESURS. This year, the oil company acted as the official partner of the country's largest industry forum, which is attended by more than three thousand representatives of the fuel and energy complex from 20 countries.

- A year ago we presented a new oil company on the Russian market. Its appearance became possible thanks to a unique consortium of shareholders, including Sberbank and SOCAR. By combining the best professional practices, innovations and many years of experience of our specialists, we have created a one-of-a-kind business project in Russia, which has not only proved its viability, but also demonstrates the potential for further development, 'said Farid Jafarov, General Director of SOCAR ENERGORESURS.

The concept of the SOCAR ENERGORESURS stand at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum is based on the main values ​​that the company adheres to.

- The key task of a modern oil company is the ability to quickly find non-standard and effective solutions in a constantly changing market environment. The ability to be flexible not only helps SOCAR ENERGORESURS in making difficult strategic decisions, but also enables us to anticipate potential risks. That is why, when organizing our business processes, we pay special attention to the formation of reliable, long-term and mutually beneficial relations within the company and with our partners, as well as apply the latest technologies in production with maximum social responsibility and care for the environment, - said Farid Jafarov.

On the video screens of the SOCAR ENERGORESURS stand, visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with the principles of work and technical characteristics of the largest asset of the company - Antipinsky Oil Refinery.

On Wednesday, September 23, Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor and General Director of SOCAR ENERGORESURS Farid Jafarov will sign an agreement on social and economic cooperation at the region's stand.