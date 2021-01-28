Log in
The Safe Way Back to Sports: SKIDATA Announces collaboration with My Own Med Inc. to Safely Bring Fans Back to Venues

01/28/2021 | 12:14pm EST
SKIDATA, the world leader in access and revenue management technology, today announced that it has teamed up with My Own Med, Inc. (MyOwnMed) to enhance its Safe Guest platform, safely bringing back fans to venues through contactless entry and payments. Through this partnership, SKIDATA will incorporate MyOwnMed’s proprietary medical app, which stores encrypted medical credentials, into SKIDATA’s industry-leading access control platform. Combining SKIDATA’s Safe Guest solution with MyOwnMed’s medical data platform will create the opportunity for individuals who have received the Covid-19 vaccine, anti-body, or PCR testing to safely access sporting events, college campuses, and office buildings using their personal mobile devices.

“This is a game changer for sporting venues, universities, office buildings—really any event or venue controlling access to people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine or anti-body test,” said Darrell Smithson, President, North America of SKIDATA. “Coming out of Covid, it is essential for venues, colleges and building owners to provide the best and most innovative solutions based on scientific and medical expertise. Our Safe Guest solution provides a safe and secure way to share medical information as an access credential. The individual controls the privacy of the health information, not a technology company.”

SKIDATA’s Safe Guest contactless medical credential entry experience extends beyond the venue gates. Safe Guest transforms the entire fan experience inside the venue, allowing fans to use the same device for contactless and cashless mobile transactions at concessions, retail locations, and parking. Safe Guest’s integrated membership platform further promotes public health and the safety of fans and venue employees by encouraging fans to use their personal devices for contactless payments using rewards, discounts, and loaded value. A chat feature within the same platform provides real time messaging to fans for Covid updates, protocol reminders, and potential contact tracing. While the traditional ticketing company experience ends at the gates, SKIDATA enhances the value proposition for teams and venues by extending the entire contactless experience throughout the venue in one integrated platform. This connected experience embedding medical credentials into access has already been successfully launched by SKIDATA in Europe with both Formula E and FIS Skiing.

Through the Safe Guest solution, individuals’ medical credentials are confidentially compiled by MyOwnMed, encrypted, warehoused, and can be embedded into the user’s account to provide validated secure entry. Users have complete control over how their data is used, and individuals’ health data is never transferred. It is the only platform that can also provide text updates on local health regulations, FDA and HIPAA compliance, government relations, data warehousing and transfers, privacy, and local protocols.

“Safe Guest is the first app-based medical credentials program to be offered with a medical platform,” said Vicki Seyfert-Margolis, CEO of MyOwnMed. “As important as it is to have access to important medical data, it’s just as important to be able to protect the confidentiality of each and every person who uses the app. Because Safe Guest is built on a medical platform, rather than ticketing technology, it is more secure, confidential, and safer for the user.”

The Safe Guest app is the next generation solution for sports stadiums and arenas, concert venues, universities, office buildings, and other venues and buildings using various testing or vaccine credentials to provide venue access. Safe Guest can be used to manage access any type of medical information, so it can be used to meet other public health challenges in the future.

“The partnership between SKIDATA and MyOwnMed transforms the fan experience by combining health care and the best access technologies,” said Seyfert-Margolis. “Our platform is the most advanced medical data platform in the world, and SKIDATA is the world’s leading access control company. We will provide the unique access point to bringing fans safely back to venues.”

About My Own Med

The MyOwnMed Platform is a highly configurable platform for distributed health data collection and analyses for clinicians and researchers. This platform allows us to co-create comprehensive solutions, design the right set of features and functions to solve client’s needs, and make data accessible and actionable. Our goal is to transform medical research to create more real, more human, and more accessible outcomes.

About SKIDATA

SKIDATA is an international leader in the field of access solutions and their management. Almost 10,000 SKIDATA installations worldwide in ski resorts, stadiums, airports, shopping malls, cities, spa & wellness facilities, trade fairs and amusement parks provide secure and reliable access and entry control for people and vehicles. SKIDATA places great value in providing solutions that are intuitive, easy to use, and secure. The integrated concepts of SKIDATA solutions help clients optimize performance and maximize profits. SKIDATA Group (www.skidata.com) belongs to the publicly traded Swiss Kudelski Group (www.nagra.com), a leading provider of digital security solutions.


© Business Wire 2021
