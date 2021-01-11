The Salt Lake Tribune Names Code Corporation a Winner of the Utah Top Workplaces 2020 Award

Code Corporation has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune.

“We are very grateful to the Salt Lake Tribune for recognizing Code Corporation as one of the top workplaces in Utah,” said Kent Hansen, CEO of Code Corporation. “This honor is a tremendous validation of the work-ethic, creativity and determination of every member of our team. This has been a challenging year on many fronts and the fact that we have been able to come together to serve our clients, including many healthcare organizations, in the midst of a global pandemic is a testament to effective teamwork. Our ability to innovate has resulted in bringing new products to market including a Dark Gray version of our flagship barcode scanner that is disinfectant-ready, which enables more employees in more industries to stay safe and efficient.”

The Top Workplaces 2020 Award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection and more.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

About Code Corporation

For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

