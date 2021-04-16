The Save Mart Companies Deploys Autonomous Inventory Robots in Pilot Partnership with Simbe

Company to Leverage Leading Inventory Management Robot, Tally, in Seven Stores Across Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx Banners

Today, The Save Mart Companies launched a pilot program, in partnership with Simbe, to roll out the autonomous inventory robot Tally in select Save Mart, Lucky/Lucky California and FoodMaxx banners in the Modesto and East Bay areas.

Tally robots autonomously audit store shelves to ensure products are in stock and in the correct location on the sales floor. The real-time data and inventory insights collected by Tally help retailers reduce out-of-stocks by up to 30% and enable store teams to focus on servicing customers. As part of the pilot program, The Save Mart Companies will deploy Tally in three Save Mart stores in the Modesto area; two Lucky California stores in Dublin and San Ramon; and two FoodMaxx locations in Modesto and Tracy.

Tally can scan up to 30,000 products every day, bringing greater visibility to store inventory, streamlining operations for store teams and improving the customer experience by ensuring the products they are looking for are in stock and in the correct location. After validating the pilot performance, The Save Mart Companies may explore Tally’s cloud-powered software platform and APIs to gain unprecedented information on the store’s inventory insights. This inventory information may be used to improve store performance by improving in-stock conditions, maximize customer satisfaction, and increase in-store and online sales.

“Deepening our commitment to innovation with this pilot program is a reflection of The Save Mart Companies promise to our customers to ensure the best in-store experiences,” said Hal Levitt, SVP of retail operations at The Save Mart Companies. “We’re pleased to have a strong technology partner in Simbe to support us in testing a new, effective inventory management solution in our stores and allowing us to provide better product availability.”

Tally is the industry’s leading solution to help solve in-store challenges with inventory management. Tally conducts comprehensive inventory audits more frequently and significantly faster than existing procedures, and with best-in-class accuracy. Additionally, Tally requires no infrastructure changes to the store environment to operate effectively, and strategically traverses the aisles during normal store hours, safely navigating alongside shoppers and employees. Since launching in 2015, Tally has been deployed by more than a dozen leading global retailers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“The pandemic has further illuminated the critical need for strong on-shelf inventory data, and no retail solution provides this data with greater accuracy and fidelity than Tally,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO and Co-Founder of Simbe Robotics. “Retailers are facing an ever-evolving landscape, and Tally provides a cost-effective solution that enables them to stay ahead of the curve, with improved operations and efficiency. Through our partnership together, The Save Mart Companies will build a more resilient supply chain and ensure the best possible experience for customers and store teams across all three of the company’s banners.”

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies operates 204 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada under the banners Lucky, Lucky California, FoodMaxx, Save Mart and MaxxValue Foods. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

About Simbe Robotics

Simbe Robotics is the global leader in automation solutions that give retailers unprecedented visibility and insight into the state of their store environments, while improving inventory and operational challenges. Simbe is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, CA and works with major worldwide retailers and brands across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com or follow the company at @simberobotics.

About Tally™

Tally is the world’s first fully autonomous in-store product auditing solution. Tally works in concert with retail store associates by empowering them with timely information to ensure products are always stocked, in the right place and correctly priced. Using a suite of sensors, the robot operates safely during normal store hours alongside shoppers and employees and doesn’t require any infrastructure changes to the store. Tally’s design is intuitive, friendly, and fits naturally into the retail environment. The robot scans entire stores up to three times per day and autonomously returns to its dock allowing for continuous operation. Combined with Simbe’s cloud-powered software platform, powered by computer vision and machine learning, retailers have unprecedented information and insight into the state of their stores. This information can be used to streamline store performance, maximize customer satisfaction, increase sales, and optimize operational expenditures.

