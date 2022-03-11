The Saver's Dilemma: Where to put your cash now?

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Cash savers are between a
rock and a hard place right now.
Interest rates on typical places to stash money, like
savings accounts, are near all-time lows.
Meanwhile, inflation rates are the highest they have been in
decades – consumer prices in the United States surged in
February to a 7.9% annual growth rate, according to the Labor
Department.
That means the purchasing power of your savings is eroding
bit by bit every month.
"We are certainly getting more questions about inflation,"
says Roger Young, director of thought leadership at
Baltimore-based investment managers T. Rowe Price. "We have had
the luxury for many years of not having to worry about it, and
this is a good reminder that inflation shouldn't be ignored."
Cash is the mainstay of short-term savings - perhaps an
emergency fund of three to six months' worth of expenses to
cover job loss or car repairs. You might also need money ready
if you are saving for a down payment on a house.
But the harsh reality is that there are not a lot of great
options for where to keep it. That said, some strategies are
smarter than others. Here is what to do with that precious cash:
SAVINGS ACCOUNTS AND CDS
The Federal Reserve has signaled that higher interest rates
are in our future to help tamp down inflation, so more
attractive rates should start showing up in basic bank offerings
like savings accounts. So far, the effects have been marginal.
When personal finance site Bankrate surveyed https://www.bankrate.com/banking/savings/rates
the best savings account rates for March, top results include
Comenity Direct (0.60% annual percentage yield), Barclays Online
(0.55%), and Ally Bank Online (0.50%).
Certificates of Deposit offer slightly better returns,
although they typically require locking up money for an extended
period. The best two-year CDs at the moment include Pentagon
Federal Credit Union (1.25%), Live Oak Bank (1.1%) and Popular
Direct (1.1%), according to Bankrate.
SHORT-TERM BONDS
In eras of rising rates, long-term bond funds tend to get
hit pretty hard. But short-term bond funds can be a useful place
to keep your cash – generating more potential return than
savings accounts, while offering less risk than longer-duration
fixed income.
Among the funds with gold ratings from Chicago-based
research firm Morningstar are Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond
Index (VSTBX), T. Rowe Price Short Duration Income I (TSIDX),
and PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active ETF (LDUR).
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), whose
principal rises with the inflation rate, offer some shelter.
"TIPS are the best of a slew of poor options," advises Matt
Bacon, a financial planner in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
DIVIDEND-PAYING STOCKS
Dividend-paying stocks are worth a look for better yields.
The average yield on the S&P 500 is around 1.4%, although you
can find many quality companies paying out more than 2 or 3% -
many multiples of the rate you will find on savings accounts.
There are a couple of risks, though. The value of the
underlying securities can decline at any time, so if you are
forced to sell in the short term, you could be in a tight spot.
And dividends can be cut by companies in times of trouble, so
look to firms that have a long track record of maintaining and
increasing payouts, like the so-called Dividend Aristocrats.
HIGH-INTEREST CREDIT CARD DEBT
If your emergency fund is covered, and you have additional
cash, there is one place to get a guaranteed return: Paying off
high-interest credit card debt. Get rid of a revolving balance
on a card that is charging 15% annually, and you can look at it
as making a 15% return.
It is a more complicated discussion when talking about
paying off mortgages, car loans or student debt, which may be
locked in long-term at attractively low rates. But for credit
card debt that can spiral out of control, eliminating it with
cash reserves is almost always a good idea.
While these are a few ideas to get slightly better returns
on your savings, do not go overboard and take on too much risk –
which defeats the purpose of having cash in the first place.
"No need to get too fancy with the cash piece of a
portfolio," says financial planner Marco Rimassa of CFE
Financial in Katy, Texas. "Especially in this volatile investing
environment, cash has a place in most asset allocations as a
risk dampener - and is being productive exactly as it is."
