The Second Annual Insider Risk Summit to be Headlined by Keynote Speaker Chris Krebs, Recent CISA Director

Today, the Insider Risk Summit™ team announced the return of its annual cybersecurity event on Sept. 14-15. This year, Chris Krebs will headline as the keynote speaker on Sept. 14. Register now for the fully virtual, free-to-attend industry event that brings together security leaders and practitioners as well as leading security solution providers and industry analysts focused on preventing, detecting, investigating and responding to insider risk. The Insider Risk Summit is the industry’s leading conference on Insider Risk Management (IRM). IRM is a new data security movement for mitigating any data exposure event – security, compliance or competitive in nature – that jeopardizes the financial, reputational or operational well-being of a company, its employees, customers and partners.

Chris Krebs, founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group and a highly-respected cybersecurity authority who served as the first director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is headlining the second annual Insider Risk Summit as the keynote speaker. The Insider Risk Summit is a fully virtual conference taking place Sept 14-15, 2021. Krebs will speak on Sept 14. Learn more about the event at www.insiderrisksummit.com or follow on Twitter @InsiderRiskSmt. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krebs, a highly-respected cybersecurity authority who served as the first director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will discuss the challenges of securing sensitive intellectual property while enabling collaboration and prioritizing and scoping risk during his keynote remarks. Today, Krebs serves as the founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group.

Through the powerful networks of its hosts – Code42, Duo Security at Cisco, Exabeam, LogRhythm, Optiv, Securonix, Signpost Six and SumoLogic – this year’s Insider Risk Summit brings together a community of security leaders and practitioners to discuss problems and solutions related to the escalating risk of insiders to company data.

This summit will focus on all aspects of insider risk including IP theft, intentional data leaks and non-malicious exfiltration actions. Managing insider risk is a challenge made even more urgent in today’s highly-collaborative, cloud-enabled, borderless work environment where data is digital and on the move every day. During the event, attendees will explore new strategies for detecting and mitigating insider threats to data, holistically shifting organizational thinking about insider risk, and building a security-aware culture without standing in the way of employee productivity.

“The simple truth is that over 60% of employees admit that they took data from their last job specifically to help them in their current job. With millions of workers – equating to about 40% of employees – planning to switch jobs as we emerge from the pandemic, we expect corporate data to be acutely at risk during the coming months,” said Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO. “The Insider Risk Summit is the best venue for the security community to hone their skills and networks to prepare for addressing the growing insider risk problem. We are thrilled that Chris Krebs will be sharing his unique insights with us during the Insider Risk Summit.”

Insider Risk Summit Featured Speakers

In addition to Krebs, the line-up of speakers for the Insider Risk Summit includes top tier cybersecurity and IRM experts from consulting and research organizations as well as leading security and technology companies. The speakers will outline key takeaways from lessons learned during the past year as well as how to establish long-term, proactive strategies for managing insider risk. The Insider Risk Summit also will host insider risk practitioners who will share case studies on how they detect, investigate and respond to insider risk incidents. Some of the event’s featured speakers include:

Dr. Chase Cunningham , chief strategy officer for Ericom Software and retired Navy Chief Cryptologist, an influencer and evangelist for Zero Trust security models.

, chief strategy officer for Ericom Software and retired Navy Chief Cryptologist, an influencer and evangelist for Zero Trust security models. Paul Furtado , senior director analyst for Gartner ® , who is responsible for providing insights into cybersecurity as it pertains to the midsize CIO.

, senior director analyst for Gartner , who is responsible for providing insights into cybersecurity as it pertains to the midsize CIO. John Kindervag , group fellow and senior vice president of cybersecurity strategy at ON2IT Cybersecurity, known as the creator of Zero Trust.

, group fellow and senior vice president of cybersecurity strategy at ON2IT Cybersecurity, known as the creator of Zero Trust. Joe Payne , president and CEO of Code42, an executive leader of high-growth security and technology companies with a passion for identifying and solving emerging market needs, and co-author of the book Inside Jobs: Why Insider Risk Is the Biggest Cyber Threat You Can't Ignore.

, president and CEO of Code42, an executive leader of high-growth security and technology companies with a passion for identifying and solving emerging market needs, and co-author of the book Elsine van Os, founder and CEO of Signpost Six, a thought leader on insider risk with an educational and professional background in psychology and intelligence, and security.

Additional speaker announcements will be made in the leadup to the conference.

Register Now

Insider Risk Summit attendees will have opportunities for networking, taking in product demos, hosting 1:1 meetings or attending educational sessions and discussions. This year again, the event expects to draw over 2,000 security professionals, including:

C-suite executives focused on Information security, security, risk and compliance (CISO, CSO, CRO, CCO).

Security architects rethinking the security stack in the context of Zero Trust and SASE.

Insider Risk, insider threat or insider trust functional leaders.

Incident responders and security analysts.

HR and legal professionals involved in internal investigations and IP litigations.

To register and learn more about the Insider Risk Summit, visit insiderrisksummit.com.

Earn CPE Credits

Security practitioners attending the summit are eligible to earn CPE credits. More details about the CPE program will be published on the Insider Risk Summit website.

About The Insider Risk Summit

The Insider Risk Summit, the industry’s leading conference on Insider Risk Management (IRM), brings together security leaders and practitioners and industry experts to learn, interact and share best practices in the IRM space. More than just one moment in time – the Insider Risk Summit is a community of organizations and security professionals that understand collaboration, productivity and enablement of users while meeting data security challenges. In its inaugural year in 2020, more than 2,000 security professionals registered for the event, which is held annually in September during Insider Threat Awareness month. For the most up-to-date news about the Insider Risk Summit and the IRM community, go to www.insiderrisksummit.com or follow along on Twitter.

