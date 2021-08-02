Log in
The Siegel Group : Launches New COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Programs

08/02/2021
The Siegel Group, who introduced the “Live Here Eat Free” program during the Great Recession as featured in the New York Times, and reinstated the program at the outset of the COVID-19 Pandemic, announced today that it is rolling out two new nation-wide vaccination incentive programs: 1) a customer incentive program and 2) an employee incentive program. Both programs are designed to promote efforts to increase vaccination rates. Any Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® customer who receives a COVID-19 vaccination in the month of August 2021 can receive a $25 payment credit to apply to their stay. Separately, any Siegel Group employee who completes the COVID-19 vaccination process by the end of September 2021 will be entered into a company-wide employee drawing for a cash bonus.

The customer incentive program will be available to customers at all 60 Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® properties across the country. To be eligible for the $25 payment credit, Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® customers must receive all required vaccination shots before the end of September.

To be eligible for the employee incentive program, Siegel Group employees must start the vaccination process in August 2021 and complete it by September 30, 2021, for a chance to be entered into the drawing. Those employees awarded the cash bonus through the drawing will be announced on Friday, October 1, 2021.

“We are always looking at new ways we can support the communities we serve,” said Tim Mullin, Director of Community Relations of The Siegel Group. “Right now, that means getting the vaccination to keep people safe. We feel both these programs will help incentivize customers and employees who haven’t already been vaccinated to go out and get their shot.”

About Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select®

Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® specializes in flexible-stay and extended-stay properties with flexible payment options in the communities they serve; available to those with a history of evictions, bad credit, inability to pay up-front costs such as hefty security deposits, afford furniture, or be able to connect required utilities. All Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® properties include furniture, flat screen TVs, utilities, premium cable and internet, and other amenities. Under the Siegel Rewards® program, a customer can earn points to pay for free stays at the properties, food, gift cards, TVs & more. Visit https://www.siegelsuites.com/rewards/siegel-rewards-program/free-stuff for details!


