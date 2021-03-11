Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Simple Greek : Unites with WOWorks to Position Franchisees for Growth

03/11/2021 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The build-your-own Mediterranean franchise will join this family of brands to strategically align themselves in the fast-casual market

The Simple Greek, a build your own Mediterranean fast-casual franchise founded by Marcus Lemonis of CNBC’s “The Profit”, is pleased to announce it has been acquired by WOWorks the parent company of Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad franchise.

WOWorks acquired two other brands in 2020 including Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, and Frutta Bowls, a fast-casual concept serving superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, oatmeal bowls and more. The core DNA that is shared among all WOWorks brands is centered around its guests viewing food as fuel to stoke their passions and help them live their best life.

“I am very excited for the future of The Simple Greek,” said Marcus Lemonis. “Growing this brand over the last five years, has been an incredible journey, and at this time, it is in the best interest of our franchise owners to become part of a larger family of brands. This will provide them formidable buying power and resources that can help accelerate their growth.”

The Saladworks management team will take over The Simple Greek infrastructure and operations to align them closely with the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh brand to obtain cost efficiencies, drive business growth and overall brand recognition. “With all the benefits of joining the WOWorks family, it is in the best interest of our team and franchisees to make this transition. Our priority is looking out for the franchise owners during a climate that has been incredibly challenging for the restaurant industry.” Added Ron Taylor, President and Franchise Owner at The Simple Greek.

The transaction is set to be finalized on April 1, 2021.

About The Simple Greek

The Simple Greek was founded in 2015 and serves Greek food made with fresh and imported premium ingredients cooked using authentic family recipes. Using a build-your-own meal in an open-kitchen format, The Simple Greek wants people to Keep Life Simple. For more information, visit thesimplegreek.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pISS Reaffirms Recommendation FOR Pending Acquisition of QEP Resources by Diamondback Energy
GL
05:49pULTA : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pWILLDAN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47pBrazil's real set for biggest weekly rise in 2021 as cenbank steps up intervention
RE
05:44pEXONE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:43pAIA  : reports worse-than-expected drop in new business value on pandemic hit
RE
05:39pCANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS  : Q4 revenue and income rises on 'unprecedented' prices
AQ
05:39pSeacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05:37pReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Maxim Group Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
GL
05:36pEXXON MOBIL  : Repaired equipment ready for return to Liza Destiny FPSO, ExxonMobil says
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4EXCLUSIVE: Blackstone seeks $4 billion for Tactical Opportunities fund - sources
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Roblox gains steam after market debut as Cathie Wood's Ark picks up shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ