The Somalia Multi-Partner Fund (MPF) - supports government-led state-building, economic growth and urban development in Somalia

What is the Multi-Partner Fund?

Established in 2013, the MPF has catalyzed the normalization of relations with international financial institutions while building and testing core government systems at the federal and state levels. The MPF is one of the funding windows established under the Somalia Development and Reconstruction Facility , the framework guiding implementation of the country's ninth National Development Plan .

The MPF has an active portfolio of investment projects as well as analytical and advisory support, which is delivering results against targeted pillars of the NDP9.