The Spodak Dental Group Raises Minimum Wage and Hires Entry-Level Employees at $15 Per Hour

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sep 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the passing of Florida's Amendment 2 in November 2020, which increased the minimum wage and amended Florida's Constitution, the Spodak Dental Group will raise its minimum wage for all employees. However, instead of matching the state-mandated increases, they are exceeding them.



The Spodak Dental Group is the first dental office in Delray Beach, Fla. to increase wages for entry-level workers, well before the 2026 deadline. This falls in line with the Group's goal to positively change the field of dentistry.



"It is important for us as a company to provide the very best environment for our team members so that they may take the very best care of our family of patients," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. "To do that, we must provide them with excellent wages, flexible scheduling for a comfortable work-life balance, and a workplace that enables and encourages growth. So instead of waiting until 2026 to hire entry-level team members at $15 per hour, we are making that increase now."



Under the new mandate, Florida's minimum wage rate was $8.56 but increased to $10 an hour in September 2021. The minimum wage then will increase by $1 each year until it reaches $15 an hour in 2026. The minimum wage rate applies to all public and private sector employers, regardless of size or number of employees.



In addition to providing their team members the $15 an hour wage in 2021, team members are also provided training while working. This is part of the Spodak Dental Group's pipeline program where aspiring dental professionals who don't have the access or funds to pay for schooling can work at the office and learn all aspects of the field, as if they were in school, all while getting paid.



The Spodak Dental Group, 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.



Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.

