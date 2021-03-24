The Standard : Recognizes Daniel Steenerson with Top National Disability Insurance Leadership Award

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has awarded Daniel C. Steenerson, CLU, ChFC, RHU, and his agency, Disability Insurance Services, Inc., its top National Disability Insurance Leadership Award for 2020. The award is presented to the general agency that sells the most individual disability insurance for The Standard.

Daniel Steenerson, CLU, President and CEO at Disability Insurance Services, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Once again, we are happy to recognize the achievement of the DIS team led by Dan Steenerson,” said Jill Frohardt, second vice president of Individual Disability Insurance Sales at The Standard. “This marks the 22nd time that Dan and his team have achieved the No. 1 spot. Despite the pandemic, the DIS team achieved significant growth, and that’s an incredible accomplishment. The Standard gratefully recognizes Dan and his team at DIS for both their sales production and their long history of outstanding service for our shared customers.”

Steenerson, who is celebrating 42 years in the insurance business in 2021, has been selling The Standard’s products for more than two decades. DIS provides disability insurance solutions to a diverse market. Find more information about DIS at www.diservices.com.

