The Standard : Recognizes Daniel Steenerson with Top National Disability Insurance Leadership Award

03/24/2021 | 09:09am EDT
Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has awarded Daniel C. Steenerson, CLU, ChFC, RHU, and his agency, Disability Insurance Services, Inc., its top National Disability Insurance Leadership Award for 2020. The award is presented to the general agency that sells the most individual disability insurance for The Standard.

“Once again, we are happy to recognize the achievement of the DIS team led by Dan Steenerson,” said Jill Frohardt, second vice president of Individual Disability Insurance Sales at The Standard. “This marks the 22nd time that Dan and his team have achieved the No. 1 spot. Despite the pandemic, the DIS team achieved significant growth, and that’s an incredible accomplishment. The Standard gratefully recognizes Dan and his team at DIS for both their sales production and their long history of outstanding service for our shared customers.”

Steenerson, who is celebrating 42 years in the insurance business in 2021, has been selling The Standard’s products for more than two decades. DIS provides disability insurance solutions to a diverse market. Find more information about DIS at www.diservices.com.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping you achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, Inc., StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.


