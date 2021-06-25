The Stephens Group Promotes Two to Vice President

The Stephens Group, LLC (“The Stephens Group”), the private investment firm backed by the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, announced today the promotions of Rob Dickinson and Jens Talbert to Vice President.

Mr. Dickinson joined the firm in 2018 and is involved with investments in Catalyst Acoustics Group, Pearlman Group, and Spitzer Industries. Mr. Talbert joined the firm in 2020 and is involved with investments in Armor, CoreLink, Kele, and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. In addition to their work with current portfolio companies, Mr. Dickinson and Mr. Talbert will continue to focus on deal sourcing and evaluation for both current and new areas of investment focus.

Witt Stephens, Chairman and CEO of The Stephens Group, said, “Rob and Jens have proven themselves as strong investors who share our commitment to partnering with management teams and entrepreneurs to build long-term, sustainable businesses. We are pleased to recognize their efforts and look forward to their continued leadership going forward.”

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC (https://www.stephensgroup.com) is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, our team has a long history of providing sophisticated, strategic expertise and taking a partnership approach to help companies successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. With over $1.5 billion invested since 2006, The Stephens Group targets investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, B2B food and consumer products, technology infrastructure and tech-enabled services, as well as select opportunistic situations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005022/en/