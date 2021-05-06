United States of America Federal Trade Commission The Sword of Damocles: The Slender of Thread of Expanded Antitrust Conduct Claims Christine S. Wilson* Commissioner, U.S. Federal Trade Commission May 6, 2021 Remarks for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Antitrust Webinar Series: Focus on Conduct The views expressed in these remarks are my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Federal Trade Commission or any other Commissioner. Many thanks to my Attorney Advisor Adam S. Cella for his assistance in the preparation of these remarks. 1

"If the threat of [an antitrust action] is going to help us more with their programming than doing it, then keep the threat." ~President Richard Nixon1 "[K]eeping this case in a pending status gives us one hell of a club on an economic issue that means a great deal to those three networks ... something of a sword of Damocles." ~Charles W. Colson, advisor to President Nixon2 Many thanks to Sean Heather and the Chamber of Commerce for hosting me today. I greatly appreciate the opportunity to share my thoughts with you on proposals to alter the standards by which we assess business conduct under the antitrust laws. We gain useful perspective when we place current events within the arc of history. Today, I would like to roll back the clock several centuries. Shortly after his father died in 367 BCE, Dionysius the Younger inherited control over the ancient city of Syracuse. When Damocles, a member of his royal court, commented on the ruler's wealth and good fortune, Dionysius offered to switch places with him. Damocles accepted and assumed his place on a bed of gold. Before he could get too comfortable, Dionysius hung a sword from the ceiling by a single horse hair right above Damocles' head. The stress of the impending fall of the sword became so great that Damocles begged Dionysius to allow him to leave. Dionysius, having proven his point, allowed Damocles to go back to his normal life.3 You might be wondering how Damocles' sword is relevant to antitrust. In 1971, then- President Richard Nixon and his senior advisor Chuck Colson may have been the first to make the connection. According to transcripts of White House tapes, President Nixon understood that the threat of an antitrust action against the three major television networks was a powerful tool. Walter Pincus & George Lardner Jr., Nixon Hoped Antitrust Threat Would Sway Network Coverage , W ASH . P OST (Dec. 1, 1997), https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/national/longterm/nixon/120197tapes.htm ("The best way to intimidate the nation's three major television networks, President Richard M. Nixon concluded in 1971, was to keep the constant threat of an antitrust suit hanging over them. 'If the threat of [an antitrust action] is going to help us more with their programming than doing it, then keep the threat,' Nixon told a White House aide in a tape- recorded Oval Office conversation recently transcribed for the first time. 'Don't [sue] them now. [Otherwise] they'll figure that we're done.'"). Id. ("Nixon's previously unpublished pronouncements about the television networks occurred during a July 2, 1971, discussion with aide Charles W. Colson, who played a central role in pressuring the news media to change their critical coverage of the Nixon administration. Colson told Nixon that whether filing an antitrust case against ABC, NBC and CBS 'is good or not is perhaps not the major political consideration. But keeping this case in a pending status gives us one hell of a club on an economic issue that means a great deal to those three networks ...

He recommended preserving the threat rather than bringing an antitrust action, and Colson agreed, calling that threat "something of a sword of Damocles."4 I believe this popular anecdote, often used as a reminder that there is always danger for those in a position of power,5 provides a unique perspective on recent proposals to expand antitrust conduct enforcement. But before we jump forward a few millennia to today's discussion, I must give the standard disclaimer that the views I will share today are my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Federal Trade Commission or of any other Commissioner. Antitrust law enforces against "the willful acquisition or maintenance of" monopoly power.6 This unlawful conduct is "distinguished from growth or development as a consequence of a superior product, business acumen, or historic accident."7 This distinction "induces risk taking that produces innovation and economic growth. To safeguard the incentive to innovate, the possession of monopoly power will not be found unlawful unless it is accompanied by an element of anticompetitive conduct."8 To that extent, the sword should not hang over the head of business when the "opportunity to charge monopoly prices-at least for a short period-is what attracts business acumen in the first place."9 Consider Damocles and recent proposals to expand certain conduct claims under Section 2 of the Sherman Act. Is it possible that punishing success under the antitrust laws will cause businesses to fear attracting too many consumers with popular products and services? Or is it possible that increased uncertainty under the antitrust laws will cause businesses to reduce investment due to fear of too much success? The answer depends on the future of antitrust law. If enforcers treat success gained through business acumen the same as dominance gained through anticompetitive conduct, then the answer is yes-the incentive to be successful is diminished. The House Judiciary Committee's Majority Staff Report10-published last fall after the committee's investigation of the GAFA companies-argues for proposals that threaten to treat success as an antitrust violation. The sword should be in the firm grip of enforcers, ready to fall on those who create or maintain a monopoly through anticompetitive conduct, not precariously placed to threaten those who succeed by delighting consumers. See supra notes 1-2. See generally Connor Mortell, The Sword of Damocles Hangs over Every Property Owner , M ISES W IRE (Apr. 20, 2021), https://mises.org/wire/sword-damocles-hangs-over-every-property-owner (using the sword of Damocles anecdote in the context of state redistribution of property). United States v. Grinnell Corp., 384 U.S. 563, 570-571 (1966). Id. Verizon Commc'ns Inc. v. L. Offs. of Curtis V. Trinko, LLP, 540 U.S. 398, 407 (2004). Id. M AJORITY S TAFF OF H. C OMM . ON THE J UDICIARY , 116 TH C ONG ., I NVESTIGATION OF C OMPETITION IN D IGIT . MKTS. 397-398 (2020) [hereinafter MAJORITY STAFF REPORT], https://judiciary.house.gov/uploadedfiles/competition_in_digital_markets.pdf. 3

While the Majority Staff Report contains many proposals governing conduct, I will focus on three: (1) expanding the essential facilities doctrine; (2) removing the current predatory pricing recoupment standard; and (3) finding antitrust violations in product design changes that benefit consumers. First, I will take a close look at the essential facilities doctrine, including the Supreme Court's role-or lack thereof-in its creation. I then question the impact this doctrine has on incentives to invest and innovate. I will then discuss proposed changes to our predatory pricing framework that will discourage businesses from offering low prices and question the outcome that proponents of this proposal hope to achieve. And finally, I will provide a warning about proposals to disregard consumer benefits when analyzing design changes. Here, I question the intended beneficiaries of these proposals. 1. Essential Facilities Doctrine I will start with proposals to breathe new life into the essential facilities doctrine. The Majority Staff Report recommends revitalizing the essential facilities doctrine.11 Proponents are concerned that "denial of access in one market can undermine competition across adjacent markets, undermining the ability of market participants to compete on the merits."12 This perspective is flawed because it is static; the essential facilities doctrine does not view the economy as dynamic or industries as innovative. The doctrine identifies a "facility" controlled by one competitor and concludes access would be helpful for other competitors. It is for this reason that commentators have described the essential facilities doctrine as a "taking."13 The Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides that M AJORITY S TAFF R EPORT , supra note 10, at 397-398 ("[T]he Subcommittee recommends that Congress consider revitalizing the 'essential facilities' doctrine, the legal requirement that dominant firms provide access to their infrastructural services or facilities on a nondiscriminatory basis. To clarify the law, Congress should consider overriding judicial decisions that have treated unfavorably essential facilities- and refusal to deal-based theories of harm."). Id. See, e.g. , Robert Pitofsky et. al., The Essential Facilities Doctrine Under United States Antitrust Law , 70 Antitrust L.J. 443, 443 (2002) ("On the other hand, a policy that defines access generously encounters the rather ideological complaint that it represents a government "taking" of private property, and the more practical concern that it will be likely to reduce incentives to innovate."). See also Abbott B. Lipsky, Jr. & J. Gregory Sidak, Essential Facilities , 51 S TAN . L. R EV . 1187, 1225 ("Mandatory competitor access to the Windows platform would crisply present the question whether, under existing precedent, the government's desired form of injunctive remedy-which would seem to be the necessary result of any successful antitrust claim expressly predicated on the essential facilities doctrine-would constitute a permanent physical invasion of Microsoft's property that would be a per se taking under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment."). Outside of antitrust scholarship, the essential facilities doctrine has been referenced as a type of taking as an example for other disciplines to consider. See Abraham Bell, Private Takings , 76 U. C HI . L. R EV . 517, 541 ("Viewing takings in this way enables us to see that the power of eminent domain is not quite so alien to the private market as we might suspect. Pliability rules are hardly unknown 4

private property shall not be taken for public use without just compensation.14 It is established that regulation can be classified as a taking.15 But the extent to which these "takings" are allowed depends, at least partially, on the identification of "important public interests."16 Unsurprisingly, these takings can lead to backlash, as displayed in Kelo v. City of New London17 and the resulting political response to the unpopular decision.18 Thus, the Takings Clause provides one final reason to tread lightly in this area. Once antitrust law determines that a facility is "essential," the government is allowing rivals to seize access. To avoid antitrust violations, a firm with a popular good or service will have no choice but to share the benefit of its success with its competitors. Incentive to Invest But what effect does this mandated access have on the incentive to construct facilities that risk being designated essential? Some critics argue that small firms need access to certain facilities so that they can develop their own infrastructure. An economic examination of countries that mandated access to unique facilities showed reductions in investment.19 A study of these policies found that they do not create a so-called "ladder of investment" that leads small firms to build their own facilities.20 By adopting a static perspective and failing to consider future investment, antitrust policy can actually harm innovation. The incentive to risk investment in research and development is weakened with the threat that rivals successfully could demand access to costly developments. In this context, competitors would no longer need to out-compete their rivals because they could take some of what their competitors built. "Faced with this potential onslaught, a company to the private sector. Indeed, they are a ubiquitous feature of the legal landscape of private entitlements. … Businesses can be forced to allow competitors use of 'essential facilities' under antitrust law."). U.S. C ONST . amend. V ("[N]or shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."). Pennsylvania Coal Co. v. Mahon, 260 U.S. 393, 415 (1922) ("The general rule at least is that while property may be regulated to a certain extent, if regulation goes too far it will be recognized as a taking."). Keystone Bituminous Coal Ass'n v. DeBenedictis, 480 U.S. 470, 485 (1987) ("Unlike the Kohler Act, which was passed upon in Pennsylvania Coal, the Subsidence Act does not merely involve a balancing of the private economic interests of coal companies against the private interests of the surface owners. The Pennsylvania Legislature specifically found that important public interests are served by enforcing a policy that is designed to minimize subsidence in certain areas."). Kelo v. City of New London, 545 U.S. 469 (2005) (upholding New London's taking of private residences for a plan that included the transfer of the land to private developers for office space). See Ilya Somin, The Limits of Backlash: Assessing the Political Response to Kelo , 93 M INN . L. R EV . 2100, 2101- (2009) (describing the response in state legislatures to the Kelo decision that resulted in 43 states' enacting legislation to curb eminent domain). Michal Grajek & Lars-Hendrik Roller, Regulation and Investment in Network Industries: Evidence from European Telecoms , 44 J. OF L. AND E CON . 189 (2012). Maya Bacache et al., Dynamic Entry and Investment in New Infrastructures: Empirical Evidence from the Fixed

Broadband Industry , 44 R EV . OF I NDUSTRIAL O RGANIZATION 179 (2014). 5