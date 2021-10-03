|
The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) has announced the final settlement price of Brent Crude Oil Futures for 202111 contract positions. For details, please check out the link.
the final settlement day
|
contract delivery month
|
（BRF）
|
2021/10/04
|
202111
|
2187.05
|
2021/09/02
|
202110
|
2025.18
|
2021/08/03
|
202109
|
2130.4
|
2021/07/02
|
202108
|
2094.74
|
2021/06/01
|
202107
|
1932.02
|
2021/05/04
|
202106
|
1874.7
|
2021/04/06
|
202105
|
1813.05
|
2021/03/02
|
202104
|
1833.48
|
2021/02/02
|
202103
|
1566.37
|
2021/01/04
|
202102
|
1440.3
|
2020/12/02
|
202101
|
1356.93
|
2020/11/03
|
202012
|
1071.47
|
2020/10/05
|
202011
|
1186.2
