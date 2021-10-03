Log in
The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) has announced the final settlement price of Brent Crude Oil Futures for 202111 contract positions. For details, please check out the link.

10/03/2021 | 09:48pm EDT
2021/10/04 202111 2187.05
2021/09/02 202110 2025.18
2021/08/03 202109 2130.4
2021/07/02 202108 2094.74
2021/06/01 202107 1932.02
2021/05/04 202106 1874.7
2021/04/06 202105 1813.05
2021/03/02 202104 1833.48
2021/02/02 202103 1566.37
2021/01/04 202102 1440.3
2020/12/02 202101 1356.93
2020/11/03 202012 1071.47
2020/10/05 202011 1186.2

Disclaimer

TAIFEX - Taiwan Futures Exchange Corporation published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 01:47:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
