The Texas Blockchain Council Welcomes New Member, Bonifii™

04/08/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
DALLAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Blockchain Council welcomes its newest member, Bonifii, an industry leader in privacy- and security-enhanced digital identity solutions for credit unions. 

The Texas Blockchain Council's mission is to promote blockchain technology initiatives that drive growth and benefit the citizens of Texas. With the influence of their members, the Council advocates for blockchain-centric public policies, to educate members of government about the benefits of blockchain and provide subject-matter expertise on topics related to blockchain, virtual currency, and distributed ledger technology. 
"We are excited to contribute to the Council's efforts in advancing the understanding, use and practical application benefits of blockchain/distributed ledger and digital identity technology to Texas legislators from our experiences in working with the credit union industry," said John Ainsworth, President and CEO of Bonifii. 

Bonifii's flagship product, MemberPass(R), enables the exchange of verifiable credentials between credit union customers and branches, leveraging a combination of distributed ledger, biometrics and cryptography to protect credit unions' consumer and small business members. MemberPass is a digital passport that allows members convenient access to their financial accounts while providing control over and privacy of their personal information. 

Natalie Smolenski, Chair of the Digital Identity Committee for the Texas Blockchain Council, said, "Blockchain technology provides a new infrastructure for digital identity that decentralizes the ownership and verification of claims. Organizations like Bonifii have been at the forefront of bringing these technologies to market in the financial sector. We are pleased to collaborate with Bonifii to reimagine the future of digital identity in Texas."

To learn more about Bonifii, please visit Bonifii's web site at www.bonifii.com.

To learn more about the Texas Blockchain Council please visit:
https://texasblockchaincouncil.org/

Bonifii Contact: 

TBC Contact:

Julie Esser, SVP Client Engagement

Lee Bratcher, President

jesser@memberpass.com

lee@texasblockchaincouncil.org

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-texas-blockchain-council-welcomes-new-member-bonifii-301265337.html

SOURCE Texas Blockchain Council


© PRNewswire 2021
