Press Release No:____________ Date: 21 October 2021 Venue: Istanbul, Turkey

The Third Africa-Turkey Economic and Business Forum

"Deepening Turkey-Africa Partnership: Trade, Investment, Technology & Logistics"

Speakers will include:

Mr. Nail OLPAK, President of Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK)

Dr. Amany ASFOUR, Interim President of the African Business Council Remarks:

H.E. Amb. Albert MUCHANGA, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining of the African Union Commission (AUC)

H.E. Dr. Mehmet MUŞ, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey

H.E. Felix-Antoine TSHISEKEDI, Chairperson of the African Union & President of Democratic Republic of Congo

When: 21-22 October 2021

Where: Istanbul Congress Centre, Istanbul, Turkey

Who: The Form will be organized by the African Union Commission Department of Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining (ETIM) in cooperation with the Government of Turkey through the Ministry of Trade.

Why: Turkey and Africa have been demonstrating significant endeavors to pave the way for enhancing cooperation based on mutual benefits. In this context, inclusive growth and sustainable development goals, as central constituents of the Agenda 2063 of the African Union and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, provide a suitable framework and guidance for the direction the Turkey-Africa partnership needs to further explore.

The Forum will provide an open space for eminent representatives of Public and Private sector actors, from both Turkey and Africa to discuss and-build on their respective experiences-jointly identify a set of recommendations for scaling up private sector engagement and innovative catalytic Public-Private Partnerships for broad-based, sustainable, inclusive growth and development. It is also aimed at highlighting the expectations engendered by Agenda 2063 as a program for social,