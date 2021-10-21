INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION DIRECTORATE
MEDIA ADVISORY
The Third Africa-Turkey Economic and Business Forum
"Deepening Turkey-Africa Partnership: Trade, Investment, Technology & Logistics"
INVITATION TO THE REPRESENTATIVES OF THE MEDIA
What: The Third Africa-Turkey Economic and Business Forum
Speakers will include:
-
Mr. Nail OLPAK, President of Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK)
-
Dr. Amany ASFOUR, Interim President of the African Business Council Remarks:
-
H.E. Amb. Albert MUCHANGA, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining of the African Union Commission (AUC)
-
H.E. Dr. Mehmet MUŞ, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey
-
H.E. Felix-Antoine TSHISEKEDI, Chairperson of the African Union & President of Democratic Republic of Congo
-
H.E. Recep Tayyip ERDOĞAN, President of the Republic of Turkey
When: 21-22 October 2021
Where: Istanbul Congress Centre, Istanbul, Turkey
Who: The Form will be organized by the African Union Commission Department of Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining (ETIM) in cooperation with the Government of Turkey through the Ministry of Trade.
Why: Turkey and Africa have been demonstrating significant endeavors to pave the way for enhancing cooperation based on mutual benefits. In this context, inclusive growth and sustainable development goals, as central constituents of the Agenda 2063 of the African Union and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, provide a suitable framework and guidance for the direction the Turkey-Africa partnership needs to further explore.
The Forum will provide an open space for eminent representatives of Public and Private sector actors, from both Turkey and Africa to discuss and-build on their respective experiences-jointly identify a set of recommendations for scaling up private sector engagement and innovative catalytic Public-Private Partnerships for broad-based, sustainable, inclusive growth and development. It is also aimed at highlighting the expectations engendered by Agenda 2063 as a program for social,
economic and political transformation that will make Africa a prosperous, united and economically independent Continent.
Objective of the Forum:
The Forum aims to:
-
Promote Turkish and Africa investments by creating awareness on available investments opportunities such as those created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in both Africa and Turkey;
-
Analyse trade and economic relations between Africa and Turkey;
-
Discuss challenges and opportunities and evaluating Turkey's approach to investment in Africa; and
-
Facilitate interaction between the business communities and initiating dialogue between African and Turkish investors.
Expected Outcomes:
It is expected that the Forum will raise awareness and attract greater flows of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in to the Continent from Turkey and the rest of the world, enhance market access competitiveness by leveraging on the respective strengths of Africa and Turkey.
Participants:
The Forum will attract around 2000 participants, including among others, Ministers and other Senior Officials, Chief Executive Officers of Regional Economic Communities (RECs), multilateral organizations, women and youth entrepreneurs as well as other high ranking Businessmen and Businesswomen from both sides.
Journalists are invited to cover the Third Africa-Turkey Economic and Business
Forum.
