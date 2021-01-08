Log in
The Third Panel of the Fifth Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit was "What kind of role does Chinese film play in the global film industry after the Pandemic?"

01/08/2021 | 10:33pm EST
On December 28, 2020, the fifth Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit was successfully held at MGM Cotai, Macau, China. Chinese and American film producers, directors, and scholars discussed the future of the Sino-U.S. film industry under this pandemic. This event was host by GTMG and Aollywood Producers Association and co-organized by Lotus TV, Macau Daily, and MGM. There were three panels: "The Future of the Global Film Industry under this Pandemic," "The Future of China-U.S. Co-production Films under the Current Trade War," and "What kind of role does Chinese film play in the global film industry after the Pandemic?"

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005595/en/

The third panel of the fifth Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit was "What kind of role does Chinese film play in the global film industry after the Pandemic?" The panelists: David Uslan, the producer of "Batman;" William Mundell, successful businessman and producer of "Better Angels;" Zhou Liming, chairman of the Aollywood Film Critics Association; the host Han Haoyue, Famous Film Critic, Aollywood Film Critics Association. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the third panel, David Uslan, the producer of "Batman," said, "Now that we are going to create the next good movie and TV series, we will refer to the situation in China and get inspiration from here. We hope to create some good content that can attract Chinese audiences, and we will also consider the Chinese market in the decision-making process."

William Mundell, a successful businessman and producer of "Better Angels," said that "We can not only to present heroic story. China should grasp this opportunity that the world wants to know Chinese stories, especially the stories about how the country has undergone tremendous changes over the past 30 years from the perspective of ordinary people."

Zhou Liming, chairman of the Aollywood Film Critics Association, believed that "After the pandemic, many small and medium films have been affected, including very good ones. These works can be slowly recognized by their reputation in previous years."

Yu Dong, chairman of BONA Pictures Group, said, “After the pandemic, the world film pattern will change. This is an important way for Chinese films to go overseas, attract talents and collaborations.”

About the Sino-US Cultural Industry Summit:

Founded in 2016, the Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit is a nonprofit organization that promotes culture, film, art, travel, trade, cuisine and investor relations between China and the U.S. It co-operates with relevant departments of the Chinese and U.S. governments, enterprises, and communities to engage in cultural and economic activities. The annual Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit effectively builds a bridge to propel relations between Chinese and Americans.


© Business Wire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ