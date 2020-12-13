Log in
The Top 6 Best Companies To Work For in Saudi 2020 Revealed

12/13/2020 | 05:55pm EST
Novo Nordisk Saudi, Johnson & Johnson Saudi, Tamkeen Technologies, International Maritime Industries, Al Safi Danone and MSD Animal Health are recognized as the top 6 best places to work in Saudi Arabia for 2020, according to the annual prestigious “Best Places To Work” certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Novo Nordisk Saudi was awarded the top position for the second consecutive year followed by Johnson & Johnson Saudi, a subsidiary of the global pharmaceutical company. Tamkeen technologies, a leading technology company based in Riyadh, came in the third position this year. International Maritime Industries, the largest integrated full service maritime yard in MENA, came in the fourth position followed by Al Safi Danone, a company part of Al Faisaliah Group operating in dairy industry, topping the FMCG companies across the Kingdom. MSD AH, an affiliate of the global animal health business unit of MSD in Saudi, came in the sixth position.

“It is a real pleasure to see Novo Nordisk recognized as the #1 Best place to work in Saudi Arabia. I think this is a reflection of working in a patient centered company where we all share a purpose of helping people living with serious chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity. Just as equally, we are happy to see Novo Nordisk is seen as a female enabling environment where emerging female talents build their future careers,” said Melvin D’Souza, CVP Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia.

“We are thrilled to see that Johnson and Johnson being awarded a best place to work in Saudi Arabia this year. This is a clear testament to the work everyone at J&J do everyday to change the trajectory of health for humanity, and the commitment we have towards our business operations in the Kingdom,” said Ehab Abdel Hafez, Head of Talent Acquisition META for Johnson and Johnson.

“We pride ourselves with the culture that we are creating for our people through trust, transparency, engagement, empowerment and opportunities. We must be all proud that we are certified and recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi Arabia for the second time in a raw which demonstrates that initiatives are heard and appreciated and we are committed toward creating the right employee experience,” said Mohammed AlShaibi, General Manager for Tamkeen Technologies.

“IMI is delighted to receive this award, which reflects the continuous progress we have been making to support and engage our valued employees. We are proud of their contribution to our new company and this new industry in Saudi Arabia, and look forward to making history together in the Kingdom. This award is dedicated to the hard work of every single one of our IMI colleagues,” said Fathi Al Saleem, CEO of International Maritime Industries.

“I am very happy and honored to receive this great feedback from our employees. "Best Place To Work" certificate is a tribute to all our efforts in order to provide the best-in-class working environment where our employees can develop, prosper and fulfill their growth ambitions as successful individuals,” said Tolga Sezer, CEO of Al Safi Danone.

“I am very delighted to see MSD AH in KSA among the top list of the best place to work in 2020 despite the challenges we all faced during this year, particularly social distancing , working from home and the urge to stay connected with each other and with our valued customers and partners,” said Mohamed Osman Country Lead for MSD AH Saudi Arabia.

Despite the disruption brought about by the pandemic this year, the average level of engagement of the top 6 companies is 82% and this is something to be proud of. This is an elite group of employers making sure that their employees are happy, healthy, and enjoy coming to work,” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Saudi Arabia.

Companies that made the list this year were recognized for their organization’s culture, leadership and management, wellbeing, compensation and benefits along with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2020
