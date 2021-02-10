The Toy Insider :™ Experts Reveal Top Toys & Trends to Watch in 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New year, new toys! Toymakers everywhere are already preparing to launch brand-new products that will become the most sought-after toys of 2021. Today, the Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization, revealed its list of the top trends and toys to watch in 2021 .

"February is our 'Christmas morning' in the toy industry, because we finally get to see what toymakers have planned for the year ahead," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief, the Toy Insider. "We're excited to share our list of the most exciting toys and trends to keep an eye on in 2021. While the pandemic has definitely had a strong impact on this year's trends, the good news is that all of these toys will continue to keep kids engaged, learning and having fun no matter what is happening in the world."

The Toy Insider 's Top Toys & Trends to Watch in 2021:

To Infinity… and Beyond! : STEM-focused toys have been big over the past few years, and with more space-related activity happening in real life, we're seeing huge interest in toys that are getting kids excited about space exploration, NASA and alien life!

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Oodles of Aliens Sorting Saucer (Learning Resources), Circuit Explorer (Educational Insights), Rocket Ball Air Stacker (Hape), Crystal Space Terrarium (Faber-Castell), Cosmic Cows (UltraPro), GUJO Adventure Mission Mars Rocket (Luki Labs)

It's Easy Being Green : Many players in the toy industry are making efforts to move in an environmentally sustainable direction, both with their products and the lessons they teach. Manufacturers are teaching kids about recycling, creating toys made from sustainable materials and even using sustainable packaging that is incorporated into the play pattern to minimize waste.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck (LeapFrog), Design & Drill Bolt Buddies First Responders Assortment (Educational Insights), Rocky's Reuse It Truck (Spin Master), Pop 2 Play (WowWee), Smartivity Do-It-Yourself STEAM Activity Kits (Elenco), World of Gemstones Dig Kit (hand2mind)

Home Is Where the Fun Is : Take at-home fun to the next level with new toys that bring incredible experiences to your backyard, living room floor, or kitchen table. From themed items that bring events like the carnival right to your home, to activity sets that take creativity and imagination to new heights, kids can have a blast all year long while still staying safe in the comfort of their own homes.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: 1.2.3. Aqua Splish Splash Water Park (Playmobil), Shimmer 'n Sparkle 5-in-1 Ultimate Knitting Station (Cra-Z-Art), Crayola Easel Art Case (Crayola), Candy Claw Machine Arcade Game Maker (Thames & Kosmos), Koosh Sharp Shot (PlayMonster), FOAMO (MGA Entertainment)

Family Game Night : Party games have been on the rise in the past few years, but game makers are now catering more to families' needs by offering family-friendly games geared toward smaller groups. These titles are fun for both kids and adults, combining luck, strategy, humor, and even some toyetic elements into the gameplay.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Words Over Easy (Winning Moves), UNO Triple Play (Mattel), Pop Under Pressure (What Do You Meme?), OK Boomer (Goliath), You're On Mute (Buffalo Games), Game Face (Hog Wild)

In My Feelings : It has been a tough year for everyone, and toys can be great tools to help kids process everything that's going on. We're seeing a lot of toys that are designed to promote Social Emotional Learning (SEL), help kids stay calm and relaxed and teach them how to manage their feelings.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Big Feelings Pineapple (Learning Resources), Calm Mindful Nature Scene 300-Piece Puzzles (Spin Master), Creativity for Kids Sensory Bins (Faber-Castell), For Keeps (The Loyal Subjects), Just My Style MoodJoy Stellar Stardust Mood Board Decor Set (Horizon), Pawz the Calming Pup (hand2mind)

Going Viral : Both kids and parents are more digitally connected than ever before. This new way of life is reflected in toys based on viral trends, videos and internet stars, along with new toys encouraging kids to become creators themselves or even enhance the videos and content they're already making.

The Toy Insider's Favorites: Love, Diana Mystery Music Trunk (Just Play); Crystalina (Skyrocket), Vlad & Niki Superhero Surprise (ZURU); Ryan's World World Tour Hot Air Balloon (Bonkers); Orbeez #Challenge (Spin Master); Cats vs. Pickles Huggers (Cepia)

The Toy Insider's hand-picked list of the hottest new toys represents a wide variety of products that are sure to fly off shelves when they are available. Early standouts include innovative tech toys like the KidiZoom Print Cam (VTech) and HexMods (HEXBUG); interactive friends like Moji the Loveable Labradoodle (Skyrocket) and My Squishy Little Dumplings (WowWee); and playthings like Dream Seekers (Moose Toys) that inspire and empower kids to be themselves.

Although the pandemic has limited opportunities for in-person toy industry events, the Toy Insider team of experts review new toys all year and talk regularly with toy companies, retailers and analysts to remain in-the-know about the hottest toys and trends in the absence of trade shows and exhibitions.

