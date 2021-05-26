The Treasurer of Montgomery County Announces PayPal as Newest Bill Payment Option

The Treasurer of Montgomery County now accepts PayPal as a payment option for taxpayers. Along with the ability to pay bills using PayPal, taxpayers can pay via Venmo and other PayPal options.

The Treasurer of Montgomery County partners with Invoice Cloud, an EngageSmart solution and provider of trusted, secure e-payments, to provide more than 25,000 taxpayers multiple ways to safely view and pay their bills electronically.

“Adding PayPal as a payment option gives our taxpayers more flexibility while still allowing them to make payments securely and easily,” said Heather Laffoon, Montgomery County Treasurer. “Now more than ever our taxpayers can benefit from being able to pay in increments or at a later date.”

Taxpayers can now take cash to over 85,000 retail locations nationwide and load money directly to their account with PayPal to pay their bills. Taxpayers simply bring cash to a participating retailer, generate a barcode from the PayPal app, and present the barcode at the register. The cashier will scan the barcode and the money will automatically be loaded into the taxpayer’s PayPal account, allowing them to pay their bills directly online.

“Forward-thinking municipalities, like The Treasurer of Montgomery County, are implementing modern online payment solutions to meet the needs of their taxpayers who are looking for digital transformation,” said Tom Griffin, President of Invoice Cloud. “Consumers want the added convenience of being able to pay their bills the same way they make purchases when shopping online.”

Through Invoice Cloud, online credit card payments or e-check/bank draft payments to The Treasurer of Montgomery County can be scheduled or automatically made on the invoice due date. Taxpayers have the option to go paperless, Pay by Text or phone, and/or sign up for AutoPay.

Taxpayers can enroll in paperless billing, register to pay online, and enroll in AutoPay at www.invoicecloud.com/montgomerycounty. Taxpayers can pay by phone by calling (855) 276-8051.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005824/en/