Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Treasurer of Montgomery County Announces PayPal as Newest Bill Payment Option

05/26/2021 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Treasurer of Montgomery County now accepts PayPal as a payment option for taxpayers. Along with the ability to pay bills using PayPal, taxpayers can pay via Venmo and other PayPal options.

The Treasurer of Montgomery County partners with Invoice Cloud, an EngageSmart solution and provider of trusted, secure e-payments, to provide more than 25,000 taxpayers multiple ways to safely view and pay their bills electronically.

“Adding PayPal as a payment option gives our taxpayers more flexibility while still allowing them to make payments securely and easily,” said Heather Laffoon, Montgomery County Treasurer. “Now more than ever our taxpayers can benefit from being able to pay in increments or at a later date.”

Taxpayers can now take cash to over 85,000 retail locations nationwide and load money directly to their account with PayPal to pay their bills. Taxpayers simply bring cash to a participating retailer, generate a barcode from the PayPal app, and present the barcode at the register. The cashier will scan the barcode and the money will automatically be loaded into the taxpayer’s PayPal account, allowing them to pay their bills directly online.

“Forward-thinking municipalities, like The Treasurer of Montgomery County, are implementing modern online payment solutions to meet the needs of their taxpayers who are looking for digital transformation,” said Tom Griffin, President of Invoice Cloud. “Consumers want the added convenience of being able to pay their bills the same way they make purchases when shopping online.”

Through Invoice Cloud, online credit card payments or e-check/bank draft payments to The Treasurer of Montgomery County can be scheduled or automatically made on the invoice due date. Taxpayers have the option to go paperless, Pay by Text or phone, and/or sign up for AutoPay.

Taxpayers can enroll in paperless billing, register to pay online, and enroll in AutoPay at www.invoicecloud.com/montgomerycounty. Taxpayers can pay by phone by calling (855) 276-8051.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:24aLEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC.  : Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of up to $10.3 Million
AQ
11:23aJD COM  : and Goldwind Form Joint Venture in Clean Energy Development
PU
11:23aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI  : Republic of Turkey Shanghai Consul General's visit to Cimtas Ningbo
PU
11:23aUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS  : New research study aims to improve cancer disparities
PU
11:23a2022 VOLKSWAGEN TAOS FIRST DRIVE : Exactly as Good as It Needs to Be May 26, 2021
PU
11:23aNew Report Shows 40%+ Reduction in Aluminum Can Production Carbon Intensity Since 1990s
PU
11:23aA NEW CALL OF DUTY : How Salesforce Military Helps Continue a Legacy
PU
11:23aUNITED UTILITIES  : New podcast shines a light on the NW countryside through the experiences of the people who love it
PU
11:23aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
11:23aBOSCH  : Power Tools Announces Availability of Two PROFACTOR™ 18V Impact Wrenches
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar firms, New Zealand central bank adjusts rate tone
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
5Gold firms above $1,900/oz on easing yields, dovish Fed

HOT NEWS