Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Treasury Reduced the BCRA's Assistance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
The Treasury Reduced the BCRA's Assistance

This week, the National Treasury reduced by an additional amount of ARS16.7 billion the temporary advances granted by the BCRA as financing.

Therefore, the Treasury will have reduced the temporary advances by ARS25.78 billion by the end of October.

October 23, 2020.

Disclaimer

Banco Central de la Republica Argentina published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 21:29:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pDENISON MINES : Investor Update October 2020
PU
05:50pB&G FOODS :  Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco® Brand
PU
05:50pOPTHEA : Receives A$8.5m R&D Tax Incentive
PU
05:50pCHEGG : Q3-20 Investor Presentation
PU
05:50pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : NEWS.2020.Q2 FY2021 Results Notification
PU
05:50pCSE BULLETIN : Delist - Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. (VCAN)
NE
05:49pRTX A/S : U.S. State Department approves $2.37 bln more in potential arms sales to Taiwan -Pentagon
RE
05:49p16% OF U.S. RESIDENTS WOULD CONSIDER LEAVING THE COUNTRY IF THEIR CANDIDATE LOSES, UP FROM 9% IN 2016 : Redfin Survey
PR
05:48pSUNOCO LP : Maintains Quarterly Distribution
PR
05:47pPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY : Higher oil prices fuel PrairieSky Royalty third quarter earnings and revenue rebound
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group