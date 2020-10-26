The Treasury Reduced the BCRA's Assistance
This week, the National Treasury reduced by an additional amount of ARS16.7 billion the temporary advances granted by the BCRA as financing.
Therefore, the Treasury will have reduced the temporary advances by ARS25.78 billion by the end of October.
October 23, 2020.
